The Compass Team, a real estate firm in Woodland Park, recently added two broker associates, Coleen Hellen and Danielle Smith, to the business at 317 S. Baldwin St. Pictured, from left, the team: Robin Torres, Hellen, Smith, Jennifer Erdley, managing broker, and Mary Steinbeiser. Not pictured, Erin Gilley, broker associate.

 By Pat Hill, Pikes Peak Courier

• Judge’s Char Grill hosts the Teller County Real Estate Forum on the third Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at 100 Morning Sun Dr. in Woodland Park. Jennifer Erdley, managimg broker with The Compass Team, and the Irene Tanis Team at ReMax in Woodland Park sponsors the monthy forum. To RSVP, call Erdley at (719) 339-4583 or Tanis at (719) 332-0056.

