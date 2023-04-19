The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or (719) 686-6458.

• Jay Teague, Teller County director of the Office of Emergency Management, received the “Rookie of the Year” award at the Colorado Emergency Managers Association (CEMA) conference in Denver. Teague was appointed to the office by the Teller County commissioners in May 2022.

• Clarke Becker has been named “One Stop Operator” for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and covers El Paso and Teller counties. Becker once led the office of economic development for the city of Woodland Park, served as the mayor and was also a Teller County Commissioner.

• According to the Roshek Report, 44 homes sold in March in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 27 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,055,395, the lowest, $375,000. In Divide, of 9 homes sold, the highest-priced was $$1.4 million, the lowest, $3o0,000. In Florissant, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $849,550, the lowest, $170,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 4 homes sold, the highest-priced was $588,000, the lowest, $80,000. In Ute Pass, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $890,000, the lowest, $115,000.