The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions.

• Sponsors of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Woodland Park: Great Outdoors Adventures, Perfect Christmas Tree Lot, Rampart Reserve, Reserve OG Gallery, Fred’s Towing, Kenpo Karate\Colorado Phoenix Project, Pikes Peak Rotary, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Drip Queen Coffee, Edward Jones – Lee Taylor, Grilled Cheese Food Truck, the Roshek Group, 110 Reserve, Bierwerks, Thai Good Eats and Serranos.

• A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on July 7 to celebrate the location of Woodland Web Design in the Woodland Professional Building. They offer services like Digital Strategy & Planning, PPC & Media Buying, Website Design, GEO-Targeted SEO, Social Media Marketing and Design and Branding for your Company.