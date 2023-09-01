The Thetford Team from Keller Williams Realty in Woodland Park is set to take the reins in Florissant as soon-to-be-retired John Magoon, owner of High Country Realty passes on the torch.

As proud Teller County residents, they want to give back to their community and are hosting an event to benefit the Florissant Fire Department. Anyone interested in contributing or attending the event can reach out to any of the Thetford Team.

Local business owners are welcome to sponsor a basket or product for the silent auction with representation and recognition at the event. Attendees will have a night of live music, free hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary cocktails, and a chance to participate in the silent auction.