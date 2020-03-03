Giving back is a way for people to move forward. This is what happens when you’re part of Teller Business Builders.
We participate in the annual Woodland Park Clean Up. Our area is the neighborhood behind Foxworth-Galbraith and has been for many years. We also adopt several families from Social Services at Christmastime to provide gifts for the holidays. I know, people do volunteer opportunities all the time but when a group comes together to be recognized as one, it’s a special experience.
Teller Business Builders meets weekly but we also take time to make a difference. Last year we planted flowers in the beds around the rest area in front of Woodland Station. We’ve also participated in building homes for Habitat for Humanity of Teller County. These opportunities give us the added benefit of meeting new people because there are always other volunteers included in similar activities around town.
As a group we help each other through networking and giving of referrals but we also focus on how our work impacts the community. We participate in activities like the Chamber Business Expo, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July with the City of Woodland Park, and the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade. These activities are places where the community comes together and we see strength in numbers. It’s easier to make connections and discover how we can give back to others in valuable ways.
I’ve been a member of Woodland Park’s community for thirty-two years and it never ceases to amaze me how strong the bonds are around the Pikes Peak Region. I’ve seen people come and go and I miss many dear friends as they’ve moved on. There’s one thing that never changes though and that’s the spirit of this place. I’ve included the name “Bella Spirit” in a number of my businesses for good reason. Teller Business Builders also emanates a positive spirit for its members. And, this makes me proud to be the President of the group this year.
You’re encouraged to consider joining Teller Business Builders but first, check out our website: tellerbusinessbuilders.org/. We stick to one business per category because then we’re not competing with one another to provide the same service. We meet once a week and follow the schedule of RE-2 school district for snow days. I think the biggest benefit of being part of a business network is that you have a group of people supporting you. And, if you have an idea for doing something new, you have a sounding board and a group of advocates.
Basically, Teller Business Builders focuses on networking, referrals and building trusted relationships. We welcome the opportunity to give back to you.
Vera Egbert owns Bella Spirit Life Coaching and Bella Spirit Design Studio. She is the President of Teller Business Builders and a board member of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce; Help the Needy; and AmericaWest Housing Solutions. She is the creator of unique jewelry creations and purveyor of fun, sassy clothing and accessories at her design studio.
