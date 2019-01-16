True to the French meaning of its name — to flourish, flower or blossom — Florissant is more than a pass-through, no-stoplight place. It even looks to be on a commercial roar with an independent streak.
With a coffee shop/café and gourmet restaurant/brewery, there’s something going on in the unincorporated slice of Teller County. There’s even a brand new pharmacy —all within shouting distance of the four-way stop at U.S. 24 and Teller One.
And no place with any character would be without the old-fashioned saloon that’s been there more-or-less forever — the Thunderbird Inn.
Along with the commercial jolt, history takes a peek now and then, particularly at the Costello Street Coffee House. Built in 1885, the name pays tribute to James Costello, the founder of Florissant.
Opened 13 years ago by Dale and Peggy Thompson, the Costello was recently sold to Elliott and Vickie Robbins.
Like all coffee shops worldwide, the regulars keep the place humming. “We have two guys who come in every morning, drink their coffee,” said Jill Rotondo, the manager.
“We have guys who talk politics on Saturdays and older people who come in — it’s fun to talk to hear their stories.”
Along with the caffeine buzz, some, not all, customers seem to get a touch of the paranormal. “We’re supposed to be haunted — I haven’t had any personal experiences but some of our girls have,” Rotondo said. “I think some might be more sensitive than others but we’ve had stories.”
THE IRON TREE
The Iron Tree restaurant/bakery/brewery adds pizzazz to the culinary offerings near the four-way stop.
The owners, Jocelyn Albrizzi and Ross Derby, are graduates of the Culinary Institute of America with additional degrees in business management and baking/pastry.
Opened more than a year ago, the Iron Tree recently added a brewery. “We make the bread, the pastries, so why wouldn’t we tie it all together and come full circle?” said Derby, who has been brewing beer for 10 years.
Derby brews the beer on the lower level of the restaurant. “We use geothermal heat and cooling so in the winter we don’t have any power, so it keeps us going green,” he said.
The couple recently added a beer garden to feature music, live bands and a dance floor. “We’re trying to make this a fun place to come, eat and relax,” Albrizzi said.
Along with the beer and made-from-scratch menu, the pastries and desserts are enticing to the ones with a sweet tooth. To handle the baking, the couple hired a pastry chef, Jan Pitlak. “We tag team,” Albrizzi said.
Admittedly, with business increasing, including catering gigs, Albrizzi and Derby are on a fast-paced track. “It was like a baby that just started walking and you have to chase it,” she said
THUNDERBIRD INN
Amongst all the newness on the busy corner is the venerable hangout, the Thunderbird Inn, where on a cold day, several of the locals gathered at the bar.
The Thunderbird is a institution in Florissant— one that attracts people, not just the bar crowd, from all over the region. “We’ve had the same owner for 37 years,” said Mindy Vanade, the bartender, referring to Russell Howard. “Everybody comes here to find out what’s going on.”
The bartenders have a general rule. “No politics or religion here,” Vanade said, adding that the rule is obeyed most of the time.
A chat with some of the guys, who declined to give their names, suggests the camaraderie among the patrons, not all of them drinking booze. “This is the most excitement you could ever have,” said one of the guys with a sly smile.
But there’s more than a bar at the Thunderbird. “This is a nice juicy hamburger,” said Roger Nachtigal, who was with a group of friends celebrating the New Year.
In addition to hamburgers and camaraderie, the Thunderbird packs ’em in with open mic nights, a bluegrass festival in the summer and horseshoes.
ACE HARDWARE
Ace Hardware offers more than nuts and bolts. “We’ve tried to have a complete enough store to fulfill people’s needs,” said Maurice Woods, Jr. who owns the store.
Woods is an independent owner, with access to the national company’s large retail warehouse in Colorado Springs. “We can pick up anything they order, any specialties, once a week,” he said.
To keep up with the times, Ace has an online program where customers can order a product online, which will be delivered free to the Florissant store. “That business is starting to pick up, and the customer is still supporting our store,” Woods said.
Like any hardware store, Ace attracts people who come in to get advice on how to fix something or offer tips on how they did things.
And just like the hardware store of bygone days, Ace in Florissant is a genuinely friendly place. “People come in to say ‘hi’ and get a cup of coffee and some popcorn,” Woods said. “People love to bring their dogs in.”