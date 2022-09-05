COLORADO SPRINGS • The Business + Arts lunch, presented Aug. 19 by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC at The Antlers hotel, featured a presentation about the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace.
An 18-foot observatory dreamed up by artist James Turrell and built into Red Butte Mountain, the Skyspace made its debut at the Green Box Arts Festival this summer.
One of just 85 Turrell Skyspace installations in the world, the structure in Green Mountain Falls is the only one of its kind in Colorado. In designing the structure, Turrell used Colorado stone and native beetle-kill pine trees. The floor inside the observatory is of Pikes Peak granite.
The Skyspace, reached by a half-mile hike at the trailhead at Red Butte Recreation Area, is a place where people seek solace and serenity enhanced by observing the sky through an aperture at the top.
The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation commissioned it and built the trail. The foundation is a subsidiary of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund whose president is philanthropist Christian Keesee.
The luncheon is an annual celebration of the arts in the Pikes Peak Region.