The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS
According to the Roshek Report, 31 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in February. In Woodland Park, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $665,000; the lowest, $189,000. In Divide, of five homes sold, the highest-priced was $365,000; the lowest, $200,000. In Florissant, of nine homes sold, the highest-price, was $845,000; the lowest, $87,000. In Cripple Creek and Victor, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $355,000; the lowest, $178,000. In Ute Pass, of two homes sold, the highest-priced was $375,000; the lowest, $350,000.
NEWMONT BEGINS WELDING PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS
Newmont Mining Corp. has initiated a welding program for students in the high schools in Cañon City and Pueblo. The program includes a tour of the mine, lunch and a meeting with the human resources department.
MIDLAND DAYS AT DIVIDE
SET FOR MAY
The 11th annual Midland Days at Divide is scheduled for May 16 at the John Wesley Ranch south of Divide. The fundraiser for the Midland Depot project is a collaboration of the nonprofit organizations, Midland Days at Divide and the Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition, along with the Divide Chamber of Commerce. For information, call Dave Martinek at 719-213-9335, or email MidlandDays@yahoo.com.
— Written by Pat Hill
PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY WELCOMES NEW MANAGER OF RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
Pikes Peak United Way announced recently that Courtney Hadl has joined the organization’s resource development team in a role focused on raising funds for PPUW programs and partners.
Hadl, who joined PPUW in February, will serve as manager of resource development.
Hadl graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 2009 and received the prestigious Daniels Fund scholarship, a four-year college scholarship that provides financial and personal support in college and in life. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Denver and a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University. She’s returned to her hometown of Colorado Springs after more than six years in Denver working for the Griffith Centers for Children, Chins Up. Most recently, she served as the nonprofit’s organization engagement manager.
Hadl is also a member of the National Society for Leadership and Success and volunteers for many area nonprofit events.
Pikes Peak United Way serves both Teller and El Paso counties, working to improve education, income and health.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent