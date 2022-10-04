A wonderful thing happens when nonprofits and corporations work together. This happens more in the world today and it reminds me of something else we all have the opportunity to do: bundle.
Granted, winter approaches and the weather is starting to change. We look in our closets at our winter wear to decide what we’ll need down the road for bundling up. After all, it can be 70 degrees today, and tomorrow it can snow 3 feet. But, that’s not what I’m referencing when I say bundle.
Have you noticed you can bundle your TV, phone and Wi-Fi these days? This is done because a package allows for a company to sell multiple products at a presumed discount. Bundling is defined as the practice of packaging multiple features and products together for a single price. Now, keep this concept in mind and consider what happens when we bundle relationships in Teller County between nonprofits and corporations. A positive relationship has a tendency to form and the organizations learn the value of working together.
Organizations with 501©(3) status have always been something I’ve supported and I bet you have, too. You may not realize how much you bring to the bundle but if you sit down and make a list of the things you do for organizations, along with the benefits, the bundle will take on a new purpose. These results are something you can sell to other people. It really is a good package.
We get new opportunities when people think about ways to bundle. Imagine you own a company that has employees. Each of these employees has an interest outside of work. A simple discussion with an employee may highlight a need, which correlates with their interest. Employee retention grows when you are able to hone in on what’s important to them. Your company may have a way to market themselves while helping another. Cause marketing is a real thing.
Recently, a marketing event hosted at Reserve Our Gallery raised money for the local library foundation. People attending the activities at the gallery did not have to pay but they did have the opportunity to donate money. The money raised has now become seed money for an event the Rampart Library District Foundation plans to host on Oct. 8. This is their annual gala, Night at the Library, which includes a speakeasy this year. The library event is by invitation only but if you would like to get additional information, email foundationatrld@gmail.com.
A proud moment for me is when people come together from different causes and businesses to collaborate on marketing, activities and network fundraising. I’ll keep doing it and hope you will bundle with me on this concept.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. The Gallery hosts fundraisers for nonprofits and features 19 local artists. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902 to learn more about the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County.