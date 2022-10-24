Sept. 11 can be a tough day for many Americans. While our family wasn’t in New York City that day in 2001, some relatives were flying home after visiting our family. Their flight was diverted and several days later, they flew home. Later on, I heard that the husband of a friend from graduate school was in the Twin Towers and passed away.
Coincidentally, Sept. 11, 2022 was a Habitat for Humanity Interfaith build. Temple Shalom, one of two synagogues local to Colorado Springs, publicized the volunteer event. Twenty people quickly signed up for the afternoon shift, while others volunteered in the morning. I’ve had a longtime goal to join one of these builds, so as soon as I heard, I signed up. The registration process was detailed and included a safety video. Construction experience is not required. Pikes Peak Habitat is a teaching organization, and staff are willing to help during the day.
Habitat for Humanity International's vision focuses on creating a world where everyone has a place to live. Locally, Habitat brings together people to build homes and communities, and exemplify hope. Since we’ve lived here 24 years, we’ve seen population growth, economic expansion and increased socioeconomic disparities. The homeless population has grown and refugee populations from around the world continue to rise. Personally, I’ve given help, support and time to an Afghani family of five, which has deepened my understanding of affordable housing
Some quick facts to share:
- 90% of every Habitat Home is built by volunteers.
- Future homeowners help build their own house with volunteers, devoting between 200-300 hours themselves.
- The homes are affordable because of the cost saved by utilizing volunteer labor, donors who support the mission, plus there are donations of land and build materials.
- The effort draws together volunteers from different backgrounds, beliefs and faiths. Individuals put aside their differences and work together.
- As events are planned, volunteer groups are paired with teams from other religious or non-religious traditions.
Let’s go back to the volunteer day. Driving with two friends, we found the location. There were 10 volunteers from Temple Shalom and a dozen others. I felt a bit apprehensive since it was a new experience.
The sky was blue and sunny all afternoon. Before we went, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity sent instructions, so we brought gloves, snacks, water and whatever we might need. We drove to the site, wrote our names on blue duct tape for a hardhat, chose safety glasses and signed in. There were friends from the temple plus other volunteers. When everyone was ready, we were given a safety briefing. The lead guy described types of ladders, how they tilted and how to use them safely. Basic rules were explained, such as avoiding electrical wires and holes in the ground, and sidestepping uneven rock areas. A key goal of the organization is to prevent injuries, so every potential safety hazard is covered. Last, but not least, the two portable bathrooms were pointed out.
Next, the leader described the tasks that needed to be completed by the end of the day. There was a show of hands to ensure a sufficient number of people to pitch in. From start to finish, everyone worked hard. Romello and others built scaffolds, while Beth and Sue moved rocks away from a concrete foundation. Some stained wood boards, lined them up and finished the backyard fence.
I went to my car for water bottles and snacks, returned to the group, and we gave whatever we had. During a snack break, I discovered that one guy had moved from Utah the week before, and signed up.
By then, we pitched in to measure, cut, and lay down landscaping fabric. Quickly, we put down staples, carried and added bags and bags of mulch. We raked the mulch so it was even and swept remaining stuff into a bin. I pulled the garden hose through the garage, then Danny watered the small lawn. Landscaping with trees and bushes had already been done.
Simultaneously, we worked in teams to measure and cut rosin paper at a different house. We taped down sheets to cover the porch and steps — necessary since in a few days, the exterior would be painted. I learned another volunteer was a nurse. We worked past our four-hour shift, determined to finish the tasks. Everyone quickly picked up trash, put away their PPE and headed to their cars. There was a collective sense of relief from completing so much, learning a lot, and working together on a warm day. For me, wearing a hardhat brought back wonderful memories. For seven of 11 years with GM’s Saturn Corp., I worked at the manufacturing complex in Tennessee. We wore hardhats during the construction and startup phase of Saturn vehicles. Both experiences were fun and gratifying.
A few days later, I asked friends to share some thoughts. Sue Rubin said she had, “always wanted to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Having never participated before in a building project of this magnitude, I found the experience to be fun and fulfilling. It was so meaningful to help combat housing insecurity in such a tangible, uplifting and communal way.” Sue has retired from the travel industry mainly to volunteer, spend time with family, and travel to her twins' colleges.
Danny Schnee commented, “working on Habitat houses was gratifying because it’s a way to make a positive and enduring difference in someone else’s life and have fun at the same time.” Danny is a retired attorney, with three daughters and a grandchild. His wife, Susan, enjoyed the camaraderie and the intergenerational crew of men and women. She said it was great to have a common goal. Susan has volunteered on their HOA as well as for Temple Shalom events.
Our friend Romello Valentine mentioned he was, “humbled by the collective power of human effort to promote a good cause. Not only was everyone in good spirits throughout the day, but more than happy to contribute to a constructive effort which benefits others. Volunteering this way was an inspiration and a testimony to the power of human endeavor.” Romello’s in his junior year at UCCS and is part of the Chancellor’s Leadership cohort program.
In closing, I’d like to recognize Roberta Huttner and Judy Carnick for initiating and organizing volunteers through Temple Shalom. Thanks to Beth Byer, Sue Rubin, Danny & Susan Schnee, and Carolyn Wise Fox. Kudos to Romello Valentine and others from the community.
As the day drew to an end, Roberta thanked the volunteers for our strong effort as a team, accomplishing tasks which contributed to homes for families. I shared her final cheer to all the rockstars that day. A special salute to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. Collectively, our hearts are full and filled with gratitude.
Consider volunteering with me on the Interfaith Build for Unity day on Nov. 11 with Temple Shalom. Contact Chloe Henry, Faith in Action Program Manager, for more information about this and future opportunities within this program, at 719-475-7800 or visit pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.