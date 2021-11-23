Woodland Park Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti presented two ordinances that will set the 2022 Budget at the Nov. 18 Woodland Park City Council meeting. This was the initial posting; the public hearing will take place Dec. 2.
The first ordinance will appropriate $13.8 million from the General Fund to the various departments for operations, salaries, debt service and other costs.
The second ordinance appropriates money to all the other city funds, including $5.66 million to the street capital improvement fund, $1.27 million to the grants fund, $1.27 million to the culture and recreation fund, and $321,000 to the lodging tax fund.
Council decided to decrease the Downtown Development Authority’s legal services budget by $6,250 because it doesn’t have an attorney. When the authority hires one, the board can request a supplemental appropriation.
“This (budget) is a plan for operations but there will always be changes,” Councilwoman Kellie Case said.
Before getting to the budget ordinances, the city council spent the first hour hearing presentations, making a proclamation and appointing a new planning commissioner, Shawn Marie Nielsen, to fill a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024. There is still one term to fill before the commission is up to full strength. She works for El Paso County and has resided in Woodland Park for five years.
Salute to America’s Veteran’s Rally Committee Chair Ray McPeek thanked council for a successful first Woodland Park Rally. He showed a short video with highlights from the 2021 rally and other rallies over the past 30 years. He said he is looking forward to a second Woodland Park rally next summer.
“This is the largest annual gathering of veterans in the western United States,” he said. At the end of the video, he presented the city a framed certificate.
Leslie Patterson spoke about transportation services provided in Teller County by Envida, formerly Amblicab. The organization has been operating in El Paso County for 50 years but only launched in Teller County last year.
Most people think of Envida as a service for the elderly and disabled, but it’s a service for people of any age, Patterson said. She listed rides to medical and dental appointments, hospitals and pharmacies, shopping and occasionally picking up students at school.
“We don’t replace bus service,” she said. “We also work with the Teller Senior Coalition when they are overwhelmed.”
Those who need Envida’s services should call 719-633-4677 about 48 hours before they need the services. For longer journeys, such as medical visits to Denver, Patterson advises giving schedulers a longer lead time.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre thanked members of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and its president, Debbie Miller, for their work to disseminate information throughout the pandemic.
“That’s something they didn’t teach us in school — how to work through a pandemic,” Miller said. “Our mission is to sustain local businesses”
She added, “I wish I could say it (the pandemic) is over.”
City Planning Director Sally Riley introduced Jennifer Gardner, senior planner for Logan Simpson, who presented the 2030 Envision Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission heard a similar presentation before it approved the plan. After hearing the presentation, city council endorsed the plan through a resolution.
Council members Robert Zuluaga and Rusty Neal commended Riley, Logan Simpson and all the people whose work resulted in the plan.
“I appreciate that you made it clear that the comprehensive plan is an ‘aspirational document,’ and not regulatory,” Zuluaga said.
“You worked with us and provided exactly what we wanted,” Neal said.
LaBarre proclaimed Nov. 27 as Shop Small Saturday in Woodland Park. Gail Wingard, program manager for the Main Street Program, said shoppers can come to a tent in the Joanie’s parking lot to pick up a Shop Small shopping bag and coupons starting at 9:30 a.m. that day. The number of bags is limited so she advised shoppers to get there early.
Rosemary Myers spoke about Airbnb and short-term rental issues in Woodland Park. She said council should form a task force to study the issue, define the problem and help find a balanced solution.
“Striking a balance is important,” Case said. “We’re in discussions and gathering information. There are two sides to everything.”
In other business, Council approved a minor subdivision, replating three lots on Chester Avenue owned by Dave Mijares. As originally mapped in the 1890s, Fountain Creek ran through all three lots. With the replat, the creek will become a tract that will be deeded to the city and the other lots will be outside the flood plain and more buildable.
Council also approved the preliminary plan, site plan review and conditional use permit ordinance on first reading for 167 units in Tamarac Parc between Tamarac Parkway and Colorado 67.
Zuluaga said he had a question about the development, but prefaced his question by saying that he watched the planning commission’s Tamarac Parc deliberations on video. Because this is a quasi-judicial case, council members are not supposed to gather information outside the public hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Rather than asking his question, he recused himself. City Attorney Nina Williams said on Dec. 2, Zuluaga can state that he watched the video but will base his decision only in the information presented.
Additionally, council members approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for $200,000 in stimulation relief funds to help pay for milling and overlay work next summer on Baldwin and Rampart Range Road between U.S. 24 and Kelley’s Road. The project is projected to cost about $1.2 million.
“This is a gift; no match is required,” Riley said. “The timing is good because CDOT will be overlaying the highway at the same time.”
Zuluaga said the part of the contract that says the city should give preference to bids from disadvantaged businesses is “government overreach and unconstitutional.”
Williams said the contract doesn’t require preferential treatment, only equal treatment, adding that the contract is asking that the city agrees not to discriminate against companies based on race, gender, etc.
“I’m just sounding a caution,” Zuluaga said. “Be careful of strings when accepting ‘free government money.’”
He then joined the rest of council in voting to accept the funds.
Riley said there will be a joint work session with the planning commission and Charis Bible College on Dec. 9 to preview the college’s vision plan.
Riley has one council meeting left before she retires at the end of December after 37 years with the city.