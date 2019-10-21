Cripple Creek’s upcoming municipal election on Nov. 5 has contenders for three races this year, specifically for mayor and two council positions.
In the mayoral race, Milford Ashworth and Meghan Rozell are vying for the seat vacated by Bruce Brown, who is term-limited. The Ward Four council seat contest is between incumbent Tom Litherland and Nancy McDonald. Charles Solomone is running uncontested for the Ward Five council seat, vacated by term-limited Chris Hazlett.
City residents will see three ballot issues, 2A, 2B and 2C. Ballot issues 2A and 2B allow the city to post ordinances on their website and Facebook pages versus a via legal notice in a newspaper, with the goal of realizing cost savings for the municipality. Ordinance titles will still be published in a designated newspaper. Because Cripple Creek is a statutory city, a majority must vote to approve the two issues.
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
With regard to the 2C ballot issue which dovetails with Proposition DD, the city heard a legislative update from lobbyist Sol Malick. Malick keeps Cripple Creek apprised of state issues and represents the city’s interests — especially with regards to gaming since device fees are the major source of revenue.
Sports betting, coming to a statewide vote through Proposition DD, asks voters for a $29 million annual tax increase to “fund state water projects and commitments, and to pay for the regulation of sports betting through licensed casinos by authorizing a tax on sports betting of 10% of net sports betting proceeds, and to impose the tax on persons licensed to conduct sports betting operations.”
At its Oct. 16 meeting, the city council voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of Proposition DD. The city sees the DD initiative as a plus for city finances in general, especially since its passage would allow sports betting licensure through casinos at the three gaming cities, Cripple Creek, Blackhawk and Central City.
The City of Cripple Creek measure, 2C, dovetails with Proposition DD in that, if residents vote in favor of its passage, it would allow sports betting within the city “provided that sports betting is also concurrently authorized at the statewide election...”
Malick has said in the past that the city’s position maintain that all gaming, including sports betting, should remain in the three designated gaming communities.
2020 BUDGET
Over the past several weeks, city council has been hearing from department heads, keeping the city apprised of respective departments’ status. Concurrently, the process of budget work sessions and number-crunching by Finance Director Paul Harris is in full swing and will culminate with the passage of the city’s 2020 budget at its upcoming Dec. 4 council meeting.
According to a preliminary budget proposal document, the city has budgeted a total of $11,795,884 for 2020 operating expenses, a 1.6% increase over 2019. Revenues are projected to bring in $11,334,298, a 2.1% increase.
As a gaming city, Cripple Creek is unique in that its expenditures are mostly offset by casino device fees; the cost to casinos for doing business in a town that allows gaming industry operations. This revenue stream is directly linked to the number of devices, which has decreased from its height of 5,170 devices in 2008 to a projected 3,608 for 2020, a 30% reduction.
As stated in the budget document, “To make up for the loss in device fee revenue, the city has become more and more reliant on grants from outside agencies in order to be able to operate and complete infrastructure projects.”
Cripple Creek has three funding streams from which it operates; General, Enterprise and Historic Preservation.
The General Fund consists of day-to-day city operations including Police, Fire, Administration, Transportation, Parks and Recreation, Community Development, Road and Bridge, Communication, Information Technology, Finance, Custodial, Medical Services, Events and Marketing, Human Resources, Fleet/Vehicle Maintenance and City Clerk. The General Fund maintains a TABOR required three-percent setback that is in reserve.
The Enterprise Fund encompasses water and sewer distribution and water and wastewater treatment, as well as capital infrastructure projects. For 2020, 10% of device fees will go into the Enterprise Fund.
The Historic Preservation Fund is an administration of monies collected from the state’s allocation of gaming taxes for historic preservation purposes. This fund is also used for the city’s operational budgets of the Historic Butte Theater, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Outlaws and Lawmen Museum, and Railcar Information Center.
The city has an extremely low property tax of 2.27 mils, 1.1% of the entire city budget. The city also collects a sales tax and a tax on hotel rooms.