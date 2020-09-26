Bronco Billy's BetAmerica sportsbook

Bronco Billy's Casino Thursday opened a BetAmerica sportsbook in the Cripple Creek gaming hall. BetAmerica is a unit of horse racing track operator Churchill Downs. The sportsbook features 10 electronic sports wagering kiosks and two betting windows.

BetAmerica is a unit of horse racing track operator Churchill Downs and operates in New Jersey, Michigan, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. Bronco Billy's is owned by Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, which also has a similar agreement with BetAmerica at its Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana.

Sports betting became legal in Colorado May 1.

