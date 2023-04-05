073122-news-bronc day18.JPG (copy)

People shopped from local vendors during the 2022 Bronc Day celebration in Green Mountain Falls. File photo.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

Times have changed and horses are no longer as major a part of the Green Mountain Falls lifestyle as they were back in 1938. But the town still celebrates Bronc Day.

Oh, there will be a few horses in the parade, but mostly the slow jaunt on Ute Pass Avenue will feature floats and fire trucks, children and pets.

Margaret Peterson has chaired the Bronc Day committee for the past several years but passed the baton as the committee chair.

From left, Lisa Bonwell and Ania Milo are the co-chairs of the 85th annual Bronc Day Festival July 29 in Green Mountain Falls.

Ania Milo and Lisa Bonwell, with input from Katharine Guthrie, are planning the July 29 event for the Ute Pass Chamber of Commerce.

“Bronc Day is about celebrating the history and the beauty of Green Mountain Falls,” Bonwell said.

The day begins with breakfast prepared and served by Friends of the Ute Pass Trails at Church in the Wildwood, followed by the parade at 10 a.m. After the parade, vendor booths will sell their wares along Lake Avenue as the committee hosts games for children.

The festival is distinguished by a local celebrity, the Grand Marshal of the parade, who greets the people lined up along Ute Pass Avenue.

For information and to reserve a spot in the parade, check broncdayfestival.org.

