The story of America is not one entirely of glory and honor.
It also includes many instances in which the actions of the government, while seen at the time as the best interest of the nation, were not always in the best interest of those that inhabited the lands. It is a brutal, bloody and complex story that should be known and understood by all Americans.
Steve Adelson is a historian that focuses on sharing that story with the public. Author, producer, and seasonal Ranger Interpreter at Little Bighorn National Monument in Montana, he has been featured on the History Channel as well as the Discovery Channel.
Adelson will be in Woodland Park on Wednesday, March 11 to present “Broken Promises-Shattered Hopes: Road to Wounded Knee,” a one-hour presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library.
His presentation will focus on the confrontation between the U.S. government’s military forces and Plains Indians as the two cultures collided in an epic struggle. Adelson will examine the historic clashes, battles, massacres, and the controversies that surrounded them — controversies that still haunt the American consciousness today. The Grattan Fight, Sand Creek Massacre, Fetterman Fight, Washita, Battle of the Little Bighorn, Wounded Knee and others will be revisited.
I hope you will attend this event. Adelson is a wonderful speaker who should not be missed.
For further reading on this topic, please check out the following books, all available through the Rampart Library District:
• “One Thousand White Women: The Journals of May Dodd” by Jim Fergus. Based on a true story, this is a work of fiction, told through the diaries of May Dodd, one of 1,000 women who traveled to the western prairies in 1875 West under the auspices of the U.S. government to intermarry the Cheyenne Indians. These brides were exchanged for 300 horses.
• “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian Story of the American West” by Dee Brown. Written by a librarian, this book was immediately seen as controversial at the time of its publication in 1971. Once banned, it is the account of the systematic destruction of the Native Americans during the second half of the 19th Century. No list of books regarding Native American history and struggle is complete without this classic work.
• “The Earth is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West” by Peter Cozzens. This book, a good read after “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” attempts to provide all perspectives of the Native Americans and the United States government. Covering 25 years of U.S. Indian Policy, it seeks to assist the reader in better understanding the cause and effects of American Indian relations and intertribal warfare.
• “Blood and Thunder: An Epic Story of Kit Carson and the Conquest of the American West” by Hampton Sides. The main focus of this book is the life of Kit Carson, a man who embraced native life and culture and married a native, yet followed instructions that inevitably contributed to the devastation of the Navajo Nation. While the story centers around this famous frontiersman, it tells the bigger tale of the ultimate conquest of the West.
• “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” a National Book Award Finalist and New York Times Bestseller, by David Grann. American journalist and author of “The Lost City of Z” uses his skills as an investigative reporter to uncover the murder of native Americans in Osage, Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were found on their land.
• “The Heart of Everything That Is” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin. A New York Times Best Seller, this is the incredible story of the Sioux warrior Red Cloud, the only American Indian in history to defeat the U.S. Army in war.
For an epic film experience on the history of the West, I encourage you to watch the Ken Burns 1996 documentary miniseries “The West.” Originally aired on PBS in 1996, this eight-part series is a sweeping look at the history of the West that begins with the arrival of the first Europeans and ends well into the 20th century. As with all other Ken Burns films, it is a visual feast and a story that will leave you wanting to learn more.
Michelle Harris the library director for the Rampart Library District. Contact her with questions or column ideas at 687-9281 or michelle@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.