Dottie Brennan has announced her retirement as president and face of Adoptable Animal Rescue Force in Teller County.
A force for lost and abandoned dogs, Brennan fudges a little bit on total retirement. “On my 86th birthday, I pulled back but I still work for AARF,” she said. “I just don’t run it.”
Brennan, known for driving around Teller County in the AARF van, was a regular at the Saturday adoption fairs at PetSmart in Colorado Springs. But, with the stay-at-home mandate, the fairs are no longer an option.
However, Woodland Kennel serves the organization as a holding spot for dogs brought to or picked up by AARF volunteers. “The mandate doesn’t mean we’re not working up here,” she said.
With strays all over the region, AARF’s vice president, Cathy Blake of Colorado Springs, oversees the day-to-day. “We take in strays lost or abandoned on Fort Carson and take them to the Tumbleweed Country Kennel in Fountain,” Blake said. “I take care of the day-to-day operations.”
As a nonprofit organization with limited funds, food is a key expense. “Walmart in Woodland Park and PetSmart donate food to us,” Brennan said “Without them, we couldn’t exist.”
With loneliness and social isolating a result of the coronavirus, Brennan notices the changes that have occurred within the residents. “More and more people want animals,” she said. “Right now it’s great to have an animal in the house.”
When there is a dog to be adopted, Brennan is a powerful force. And that’s how Ken Matthews got involved with AARF. About four years ago, Brennan talked him into adopting Juno, whose mother, a purebred Siberian husky, got lost in Divide but managed to find a mutt mate.
Eventually, Juno came to AARF and then to Matthews. “Best dog ever,” Matthews said.
Today, Matthews is the president of the organization. “We help about 200 dogs a year,” he said.
Before being adopted, dogs are spayed or neutered and have all their shots, given at a discount by local veterinarians. “AARF is special and to give it up would be so hard,” Brennan said.