As Teller County marches into the future with new businesses, more housing and increased traffic, a group of residents is dedicated to preserving history.
One of the county’s superstars of historic preservation was the late Dee Breitenfeld, a woman with a quick laugh and unendinig passion for the past.
Breitenfeld died in 2014, her legacy a not-so-gentle nudge to her friends to keep up the good work. Co-founder of Teller Historic Environmental (T.H.E.) Coalition, Breitenfeld was one of the nonprofit’s most prolific spokespersons.
To honor their friend, the coalition launched the annual Breit Awards banquet to recognize others whose passion for preservation comes close to that of Breitenfeld.
The banquet is a fundraiser for the coalition’s latest project, the restoration of the Midland Depot at Divide, a $1 million venture funded in part by a grant from the State Historical Fund.
“The event honors Dee and the people in institutions who are doing the work that she did so well, preserving our local history,” said Dave Martinek, the coalition’s chair.
This year’s banquet, the 4th annual, honors the Old Homestead House and Museum in Cripple Creek, along with Gary Horton and Steve Plutt.
“The Old Homestead House is history personified,” Martinek said, referring to the former brothel and home of Madame Pearl DeVere. “Many say that of all the gold mining that took place in the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold district, the Homestead was ‘one of the greatest gold mines of them all.’”
Horton, environmental coordinator for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co., is known for promoting the history of assaying and the mining history of the Gold Camp.
“Gary is a miner’s miner, starting as a hard-rock miner in the Ajax Mine followed by a long history of assaying and promoting the mining history of the Gold Camp,” Martinek said. “His honor is long overdue.”
Plutt was instrumental in raising funds to commission a sculpture of Eric V. Dickson to be placed in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park in a ceremony in August 2018. Dickson was the only Woodland Park resident to be killed in action while fighting in the Vietnam War.
“Steve Plutt’s accomplishments in preserving our local history stretch back many years,” Martinek said. “We view our award to him this year as not just honoring his past projects and efforts, but encouragement to continue.”
The theme of this year’s banquet is “Stories From the Past,” with a series of readings about the history of the area, to include the Old Homestead House, the Harvey Houses, the Florence and Cripple Creek Railroad, and how Crystola came to be.
The banquet is from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the historic Crystola Roadhouse. For information, contact Martinek at 719-213-9335 or Sherri Albertson at 719-650-4089.