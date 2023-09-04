Curious about Braver Angels, 70 area residents showed up last week to hear about the national nonprofit organization founded after the 2016 election.

“This meeting is for community members who are tired of unproductive divisiveness,” said Holly Sample, who with Billie Donegan, Carrie DeValk, Suzanne Wilson-Miller, Becky Darrow and Gail Gerig, organized the event Aug. 29 at the Woodland Park library.

The idea behind the organization is not to change people’s minds about politics, religion, or school boards, for instance, but rather to come to an understanding of the other.

At the local level, Braver Angels is intended to foster new ways of communicating.

“I am dismayed at the lack of communication and the inability to recognize facts as facts,” said Dennis Luttrell, former two-term county commissioner. “If we disagree with somebody, we tend to demonize them.

“We need to agree to disagree and perhaps learn something in the process.”

With this first meeting of Braver Angels, the idea was to highlight the divisions and prepare for a workshop Sept. 23.

Dan Williams, Teller County commissioner, took a big picture view of the discord over issues that are most likely fleeting.

“How long are we going to live?” he said.

Despite the division, there are remnants of the Western way of neighbor helping neighbor.

“When I pull somebody out of a ditch, I don’t ask what party they belong to,” Williams said. “In the old days if you had a problem with somebody, a neighbor, you talked to the person.”

In Woodland Park, there are strong feelings on either side about the current school board whose members won election by touting their conservative credentials. Teller County is a conservative county.

The incumbents, Cassie Kimbrell, Mick Bates, and David Illingworth, who seek re-election, show their loyalty to former president Donald Trump with their individual signs adjacent to his in a four-sign grouping. Kimbrell and Bates attended the Braver Angels event.

With national news organizations focusing on the divisions over the school board in Woodland Park, word is spreading about trouble in the mountain community.

Among the flash points are the former president, the district superintendent Ken Witt, whom students rebelled against in two protests in December, the teachers’ union and the charter school opening in the middle school. Like everywhere in America, there is conflict over national politics and the 2024 election.

“Today, people are fearful of engaging in discourse that might be uncivil,” Sample said.

Yet the divisiveness boils over in various ways. For instance, Sample reported overhearing a “little old lady,” tell a gas station attendant that “we just need a civil war and kill ‘em all.”

The meeting Aug. 29 was intended to be a starting point for Braver Angels in Woodland Park.

In roundtable discussions, residents shared their reasons for coming that evening and what they hoped to gain in being part of Braver Angels.

Most sought unity while some cited concerns about the presence of Charis Bible College in town while others hoped to learn how to communicate. Still another expressed a desire to understand the values of the other.

Due to national news reports about the conflict over the school board, potential business owners and tourists are calling the chamber of commerce to inquire about the divisions within the community, said Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s really tough,” she said.

With this first meeting of Braver Angels, those who attended, at the very least, came with an awareness that something is awry in Woodland Park.

“The need of civilization is the ability to communicate verbally and writing successfully, to exchange ideas, communicate, grow, to listen, learn and share,” Luttrell said.