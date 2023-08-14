Driven by the nation’s polarization that has trickled down to Woodland Park, the local chapter of Braver Angels launches an introduction this month.

“I feel like this is an opportunity to make a difference,” said Billie Donegan, who with Holly Sample initiated the event Aug. 29.

Founded by David Blankenhorn after the 2016 election, Braver Angels is a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to political depolarization around the nation.

Local chapters, such as the one in Woodland Park, are grassroots efforts to bridge the divide.

The idea for the launch is to prepare participants to develop skills to interact civilly in conversations.

“We want to be able to talk about topics of importance, to open up our ears and listen to people on the other side,” Donegan said.

The political divisions between the left and the right have split families and friends apart.

“I think this gathering by Braver Angels is needed,” Sample said. “I think people are tired of the divisions.”

As the guest speaker, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams will share his concerns and his hopes.

“I think we all know in our country and our county, lately there seems to be a lot of divisiveness, despite our best efforts,” Williams said. “I think we’ve crossed the line as a country; we have a few folks in the county, too, who make personal attacks, leaving the issue and focusing on the attacks.”

Despite differences among residents, Braver Angels attempts to make discourse more effective.

“I think there are ways to work together, and I think we need to do that in our mountain community,” Williams said.

Over the years, residents have come together over catastrophes.

“Every time we have a fire we work together; when we evacuate and bring people back, there’s a real sense of community after we’ve fought a fire,” he said. “How do we keep people smiling and working together?”

Braver Angels can be a step to a more peaceful environment.

“I think we can all learn from this, our faith-based communities, our political organizations, our governments, all of us can watch and learn and be more effective in communication, despite disagreements,” Williams said. “Particularly when we need each other; we’re going to be challenged by fire, by weather and we should stick together.”

The purpose of the introduction, “Bridging the Divide,” is to bring people together with the intention of strengthening the democratic republic through participation in workshops and town halls, Donegan said.

With differences in ideas and philosophy, Donegan added, people have lost trust in institutions while many are allowing social media to be the source of news, including misinformation. With Braver Angels, the strength is in the shared stories, she said.

Sample and Donegan, who acknowledge that they “lean left,” have come to a point of self-analysis.

“Are we asking ourselves how we contribute to the polarization?” Donegan said.

For Donegan, being part of Braver Angels is a wakeup call.

“One of the best parts about getting involved with Braver Angels is discovering there are other people out there who realize how destructive polarization can be to a community and are willing to work across divides,” she said.

For instance, Donegan has already reached out to an acquaintance, Gwen Collins, who acknowledges her conservatism.

“Gwen and I may lean differently politically, but we both are united in our desire to see respectful dialogue and maybe even common ground,” Donegan said. “We both have long roots here in Teller County and remember a time when the chasm was not so great.”

Collins agreed.

“After the loss of my daughter, if it weren’t for my faith and this community, I’m not sure I’d still be here. So, to watch this town split apart breaks my heart,” she said. “It’s time to stand up to the divisiveness with some intentionality. I’ll be there on the 29th to learn more about Braver Angels and how we can bridge divides.”

Braver Angels’ Bridging the Divide is from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Woodland Park library downstairs meeting room.