Brady Hankin is halfway home to being a four-time Colorado prep wrestling champion. He can take another step closer to that goal this weekend with a strong showing at the Panther’s Class 3A regional at James Irwin in Colorado Springs.
A top two finish — he has a 10-0 record this season as a 138-pounder — would stamp his ticket to the state tournament, which is scheduled for March 12-13 in Pueblo. OnTheMat ranks Hankin as the top wrestler in his weight class.
“It’s a big deal to win state,” a confident Hankin said last week prior to a workout. “It’s my goal to win every tournament. I think I’ll do well at regionals. I take every match seriously. I have to take care of things one step at a time.”
Only two dozen wrestlers in state history have won four state championships. Hankin previously won 3A titles at 106 and 120 pounds.
Hankin has lost just twice in his high school career. He won both of his state titles by defeating defending state champions.
“Brady dominates the match with his speed and quickness and with the way he sets things up,” said Woodland Park junior Eli Garner, who wrestles at 182 pounds. “He’s very instinctive and to the point.”
Hankin, who is verbally committed to the University of Colorado in Greeley, has been wrestling in national tournaments for years. He understands the pressure associated with scrapping with high-level opponents with a lot riding on the line.
“He possesses some qualities that weren’t taught,” said Hankin’s father Casey, who is also the Woodland Park coach. “I don’t want to mess with him during a match. I try to be more of a motivator and keep him on track.”
Casey Hankin was an All-American wrestler in college for Palomar JC and later Chico State. He helped get Brady started in wrestling at a young age.
Brady’s older brother, Jess, is an assistant coach with the Panthers. Jess won a 5A state title for Coronado in 2013.
“We only have seven guys on our team, so I wrestle my brother a lot,” Brady said. “He’s pretty good. I still learn a lot from him.”
There’s a very good chance Brady will qualify for the state tournament. The question remains whether he will be joined by any of his Woodland Park teammates. Junior Adam Garner — Eli’s twin brother and the Panthers’ representative at 195 pounds — qualified for the state meet as a sophomore. He is ranked 11th in his weight class.
“We’re in a tough region and it’s going to be a lot more difficult to qualify for state since they are only taking the top two guys, instead of the usual four,” said Adam, who was 0-2 at state last season as a 160-pounder. “I have to get after it. I have to have a lot better technique.”
Adam believes he has not hit his peak this season.
“I think I have better wrestling ahead of me,” he said. “My throws are working well. The energy from a bigger crowd and from my teammates make more hyped and I get into it more.”
Junior Trinity Diamond will be wrestling in the girls’ regional classification at 118 pounds. She is ranked 13th. Her regional will take place at Coronado.