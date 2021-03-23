Snow season is coming to an end but not without a fight!
In the wake of Winter Storm Xylia on March 13-15, the city has received lots of questions about how it handles snow removal. We would like to share some helpful facts about how the city of Woodland Park handles this critically important service.
City plow crews, routes and priorities
Snow removal and winter maintenance are some of the most important functions of the Woodland Park Public Works Department. Our staff plows and maintains city roads, public parking lots, and some public sidewalks
Our Streets Maintenance crew is responsible for plowing and maintaining about 125 lane-miles of road. Woodland Park does not maintain US Highway 24, State Highway 67, private roads or most county roads. The city has six designated plow routes, but currently only four crew members. When fully staffed, each crew member is assigned one plow route. State law allows each crew member to drive for up to 11 hours before requiring an off-duty break of 10 or more consecutive hours. Because the city has such a small crew, we cannot split the crew into shifts because parts of the city would be left unplowed.
Our Facilities crew is responsible for plowing and maintaining city building and park parking lots, downtown sidewalks and parking lots and sidewalks along main walking routes to schools.
City plow routes are categorized on a priority basis, and the routes with the highest priority are plowed first. Main collector roads and sidewalks, such as Baldwin Street/Rampart Range Road, Kelley’s Road and Lake Avenue, as well as school bus routes, receive first priority maintenance. Secondary priority is given to local roads through subdivisions and City building and downtown parking lots and sidewalks. Lower volume roads, alleys, cul-de-sacs and other sidewalks and parking lots are last priority.
Please note: the deeper the snow, the slower we go! When snow accumulations are high and/or storms are longer (as was the case in this most recent storm), it takes longer to move snow and clear plow routes. On these occasions, plows may not reach cul-de-sacs, alleys, and other lower priority areas until a day or two after the storm.
Plow Operations
Under Normal Circumstances
• Once snow accumulation reaches four inches and no earlier than 4 a.m., City crews begin snow removal operations. Occasionally, conditions dictate plowing contrary to the above guidelines
• On days without snow, crews will clean up and push back snow routes as needed. All roads may not receive attention on those days.
• On regular working days, plowing operations will begin at 5:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
• Nights and weekends are covered by one on-call staff member who is called in by the police department on an as-needed basis.
• In the event there is significant snowfall on any weekend day, the entire crew will be called out to plow.
In Extreme Circumstances
City roads may not receive same day maintenance. First priority roads will be plowed and kept open on extreme snow days.
Local roads through subdivisions and lower volume roads may not receive attention on those days. The crews make every effort to make at least one pass on every road during a storm.
Driveways
Snow removal operations utilize the right-of-way area for snow storage, especially the edge of a city street. In most cases, that right-of-way is the only place the city can push snow without encroaching on private property. The result is a berm of snow often appears across entrances to private driveways. In large storms, the berms are often large themselves. Please keep in mind, homeowners and residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways and parking areas.
Don’t share your snow
When clearing snow from your driveway, either by yourself or with the aid of a private contractor, please be aware that it is unlawful to push or throw snow onto a City road per Colorado Revised Statute 43-5-301 and City Code 12.02.010. Your snow must be disposed of on your own property. Snow pushed onto or across the road not only makes plowing more difficult for road crews, but can cause a dangerous obstacle in the roadway or a nuisance to your neighbors.
Don’t get buried — keep the road clear of obstructions
It is important that there are no obstructions, such as parked vehicles, trailers, trash receptacles, basketball stands, etc., in the roadway when snow removal is occurring. Obstructions like these hamper operations and prevent complete clearing of the road. In some cases, obstructions can prevent an entire street from being cleared.
Your patience is always appreciated during times of heavy snow. Thank you for your help in making our shared roads as safe as possible!
More information about the city’s snow removal policy can be found at city-woodlandpark.org/274/Snow-Removal-Policy.
Robyn Brown is the city of Woodland Park Public Works Director.