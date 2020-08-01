A body was found Friday after an hourslong search of Skaguay Reservoir, near the town of Victor, in Teller County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Responding to a call for help, wildlife officers and Teller County Sheriff’s deputies searched from boats for several hours before recovering the body, officials say.
The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.
Skaguay is a 114-acre reservoir about seven miles east of the City of Victor on Colorado Route 861. It is a popular fishing spot.
Contact the writer: brandon.buchmeier@gazette.com