One of Cripple Creek’s casinos carries the name of the man who got it all going. In the days long after the rush, one name more or less became less well known, and that was Bob Womack. He died a poor man, in the home of his sister, between Colorado Springs and Colorado City.
He was employed herding cattle for partners Horace Bennett and Julius Myers, Denver real estate men who held the Broken Box Ranch property after an 1880s gold hoax. The ranch had been owned by Bob’s father, William Womack, who sold it to the Pikes Peak Cattle Company. It was then was sold to Bennett and Myers.
As Bob Womack roamed the hills rounding up strays, he also panned the steams in the area, sure there was gold there. He had done some prospecting in the hills around Leadville and had a fair knowledge of the art of prospecting. He found some “color” in the area we know as Poverty Gulch, which he promptly spent in saloons in Colorado City.
When questioned about this dust, Womack was wise enough to let things go without a good, accurate answer. Eventually, as you might expect, others got interested, but the hoax was still fresh in memory. Womack worked most of the “float” out of the stream and continued to look for more. He made a claim called the Grand View, and later another claim called the Chance, which became the El Paso.
E. M. De La Vergne and F. F. Frisbee paid a winter visit to the area. They found shelter at a ranch east of the Broken Box, the George Carr Ranch. The hands at the ranch knew Womack and his tails, and laughed at the idea that there might be real gold on the Broken Box. They felt he had found some of the “salted” gold from the hoax. These two looked around and made a claim near the El Paso, called the El Dorado.
Womack’s first success was selling his claim for $5,000. De La Vergne and Frisbee did even better, they discovered the true identity of the Cripple Creek ore. For a while they kept their discovery quiet, but other geologists found the truth, too. Old Bob had been right, but not quite. It took the work of many others to tap the true Cripple Creek District’s wealth, which is still ongoing.
