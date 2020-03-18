After Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, Teller County commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, passed a resolution March 13 declaring, in part, that the county’s board of health has the authority to investigate and control the causes of epidemic or communicable diseases and conditions affecting public health.
Also on Monday, Polis ordered restaurants that offer dine-in options to cease that service but may remain open for take-out, delivery or room service — in the case of motels and hotels.
The commissioners’ resolutions echoes that of other local governments that rely on public health departments to take the lead on prohibiting gatherings of people when necessary to protect public health.
"We will get through this together. We recognize and appreciate the burden that some of these steps may have on you — on the choices you make, your access to public spaces and enjoying the company of others, having children home from school. Even your employment may be affected, as businesses adjust to the need for increased public precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Please know that we and others throughout our state and federal government have not made these decisions lightly. We are continuing to work closely with our government partners at all levels to keep the impacts as minimal as possible, while preserving your safety and the freedoms we all so deeply cherish," states a county news release on behalf of Commissioners Marc Dettenrieder, Bob Campbell and Norm Steen.
The resolution follows the declaration of a national emergency by President Donald Trump on March 13.
The commissioners’ resolution cites the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to practice “social distancing” to mean remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
As a result, the commissioners, as the Teller County Board of Health, recommend that citizens of Teller County and all those visiting Teller County engage in social distancing in order to help the community limit the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the potential harm caused by COVID-19. This recommendation shall remain in place until further notice. The governor’s order is for 30 days.
The commissioners approved the resolution March 13 at an emergency meeting.