WOODLAND PARK • At the Jan. 19 City Council meeting, there were a handful of appointments to the Board of Review. Three positions were available, all of which were sought by incumbents. Derrick Carpenter, Mac McVicker and Jeffrey Smith each received unanimous support from Council and were reappointed.
Meanwhile, one of the issues that came up during public comment was water taps. One resident reminded Council how last year, between May and September, residents of Woodland Park were placed on water restrictions. However, during that time, the city sold 30 water taps, he said, posing the question, "Why are the citizens put on water restrictions when the city is selling water taps?"
Mayor Hilary LaBarre noted that she doesn’t normally allow back and forth between the council and the public at this juncture. However, she suggested that considering water taps were on the agenda anyway, Woodland Park Director of Operations Kip Wiley, who was present, could address the concerns when the item came up.
Wiley called it a great question, one that is asked frequently. He went on to explain, “We’re always one year away from our next drought. We have to plan future years in advance.”
He further explained that water restrictions only limit outdoor watering. Outdoor watering is capped because the city must augment 85% of the water that’s used outside, based on a monthly model. The augmentation water, Wiley said, is the city’s “most valuable water” and makes it legal for them to pump local sources.
There was new business to attend to involving water taps. Wiley made a presentation requesting the approval of Resolution No. 898 to establish the single-family residential water tap allotment for 2023. This plan establishes the number of taps the city will sell and the way in which they monitor water resources.
Wiley explained how the water tap management plan allows for 10% of the water tap planning number, or no more than 60 taps. He proceeded to recommend 80 water taps be approved, the same number as in 2022. The 80-tap recommendation represents the 60-tap allotment plus 20 taps that are available in what’s known as a borrow bank, which cannot exceed 20 taps.
Woodland Park’s remaining tap number is slightly more than 1,000, representing the water that’s available today.
“The city intends to develop more water as we grow. We have already applied for those conditional water rights … And we will drill additional wells as we need to,” Wiley added.
Resolution 898 to establish the single-family residential water tap allotment for 2023 passed unanimously.
Separately, new applicant Mary Manka was appointed to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee, similarly earning unanimous support from Council.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee members also introduced a proposal for support in pursuing a Highway 67 improvement for speed and wildlife safety. Committee members argued that the original highway was built when the city was more rural, since which time growth exploded. The proposal focuses on specific corridors, including between the golf course and Tamarac Parkway as well as past Research Drive to County Line Road.
The beautification committee suggested several measures that they feel will make a major impact on the safety of motorists, pedestrians and wildlife on Highway 67. Among the recommendations were lowering speed limits, adding elk fencing on a blind curve, implementing flashing wildlife/speed signs, painting yellow strips on the road to denote deer crossings, ditch mitigation and w-beam highway guardrails.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is behind an improvement project that will address some of the issues on Highway 67 to Kelley’s Road, a city representative noted.