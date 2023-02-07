GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A musical trio launched as a hobby in a brewery in Durango, Stillhouse Junkies today reaches audiences around the nation and the world.

The first Green Box artists in residence for 2023, the musicians are invigorating their creativity with serenity in the mountains.

The residency is an interlude before the band goes on tour to promote their album “Small Towns,” which features a variety of distinctive sounds of bluegrass, fusion, country and jazz.

“We’re not really a genre band; we kind of do our own thing,” said Fred Kosak, who plays guitar and mandolin.

Rounding out the trio is fiddle player Alissa Wolf.

All three band members contribute to vocal, songwriting and arranging duteis.

In conversation at The Shed, a home reserved for Green Box artists, the three look back at those early days of informal jam sessions,

“We made a record and then started playing around regionally and realized we could probably do it for money,” said Cody Tinnin, who plays bass.

The three gave up their day jobs in 2018 in Durango and hit the road. With Tinnin as booking agent, the band played festivals and concerts around the nation.

“Then COVID hit,” he said.

Dedicated to continuing their music, they found sponsors and successfully applied for grants from the federal CARES fund, Music CARES.

“We’d drive around Durango in our van, park at a curb and play,” Kosak said. “We tried to do something positive for ourselves. We played on every corner in the county from April through November.”

By the time lockdowns lifted, Stillhouse was playing for block parties, 20 people at a time.

Back in the swing of performing in 2021, Stillhouse Junkies was named “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association. “That was another turning point,” Wolf said.

Last year, the band picked up on cancellations and played at the Westport Folk Bluegrass Festival in County Mayo in Ireland, followed by performances in the Netherlands.

After nearly five years of traveling the nation, the musicians credit maturity for their ability to stick to a rigorous schedule.

“We were all in our 30s when we started doing this,” Kosak said.

Their songs are poetic, at times soulful, reflected in strains of “Whiskey Poison,” and playful in “Heat of the Moment,” the video filmed in a clothing shop where Wolf does some fashion modeling. They each sing and collaborate on writing the lyrics for the original songs.

“The residency is providing us the time to dig into the music and put together the next album; we spend at least six hours a day together,” Wolf said. “This residency gives us a month to use our time together wisely.”

In addition to composing, the band performed for students at the Manitou Springs High School and for a crowd at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs last month.

As part of the residency, a photographer and videographer captured the band in local scenes, the Sallie Bush Community Building and the James Turrell Skyspace. “This was kind of the last piece of our creative plan,” Tinnin said.

While the residency is intense, Wolf found balance by joining a gym in Woodland Park. “For me, it was important to get out and move, to do something with my body,” she said.

From playing for kicks to a packed schedule for 2023, Stillhouse Junkies stand out in a musical crowd. “I think it’s our energy, our communication,” Wolf said.

The communication shows through as the three flash smiles at each other while performing.

“We have a chemistry that is obvious when we play together,” Tinnin said.

A paradox of creativity, from intense to relaxing, with nature as muse, the Green Box artist-in-residency program brings music, art, sculpture, dance, literature and poetry to the mountains.