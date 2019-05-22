A woman with lofty goals, Doloretta Barber set out to make 8,465 blue ribbons to honor law enforcement officers in Teller County. “They need to know that their community cares about them,” she said.
Last week, Barber announced that she and a group of volunteers, who met each week at Community Banks of Colorado, had done it — put together 8,465 blue ribbon bouquets. The number of bouquets signifies the altitude of Woodland Park.
“The last thing was getting a cherry picker. And we got a wonderful gentlemen from the Springs who is going to come up here,” she said, referring to A-Mark Budget Signs from Colorado Springs.
Last week, the cherry picker and a number of volunteers — many who just stopped by — hung the ribbon bouquets, in preparation for the ceremony May 25 in Lions Park.
The ribbons are part of the larger goal of funding Shield 616 bulletproof vest packages for Teller County deputies. After only a short time, the Barbers, Doloretta and her husband, Bob, raised $17,000 to fund 10 vests for deputies and one for a Cripple Creek police officer.
“A lady came up to me in Safeway and gave me $5, said that was all she could afford,” Barber said, overcome with emotion. “That’s the kind of community we have! We want to thank everybody who gave.”
A gentle lady with a heart that fairly bursts with altruism, Barber, whose voice carries a bit of the Irish brogue, is inspired by her roots. “When they formed the first police force in Ireland, my father’s number was 110,” she said. “He was the 110th person to be a police officer under the Irish flag because we had been occupied for so many years, 600 years,” she said. “So it’s in my blood.”
Years later, her brother joined the Irish police force as a detective investigating and arresting members of the Irish Republican Army.
But there’s another reason, too. “Apart from that, I live in this community (and) am a United States citizen, so I should do my thing,” she said.
The Barbers’ work will be honored in a dedication ceremony of the “Blue Lives Matter Tree,” at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lions Park.