Interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Woodland Music Series returns with one concert this season, the Blue Canyon Boys, performing in the Midland Pavilion in the center of downtown Woodland Park.
A musical event, with food trucks and beer provided by BierWerks Breweru, the free concert begins at 11 a.m. July 9.
“We wanted to do at least one concert for the music series this season,” said Craig Harms, who handles publicity for the nonprofit organization.
Harms, founder and director of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, has a packed schedule. Featured headliner for the July 5th Symphony Above the Clouds, the wind symphony is also playing at 11:30 a.m. at Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration in Memorial Park in Woodland Park.
Later in July, another band founded and directed by Harms, the Swing Factory, will perform a free concert “Jazz in July” at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. A pre-concert reception begins is 6 p.m.
On Sept 18, the wind symphony is scheduled to play at the Ent Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs, the details to be announced.
With 70 members, the wind symphony attracts musicians from Teller, Park and El Paso counties.
The symphony received national recognition in May when it performed during the Association of Concert Bands convention in Santa Fe, N.M.