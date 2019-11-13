Dedicated to helping women achieve educational goals, the P.E.O Chapter IL of Teller County will host a benefit this weekend to provide funding for scholarships. Titled “Bling Bags and Bows,” the event features gently-used jewelry, purses, pocketbooks and scarves.
“We have quantity so the idea is to move it; we’ve priced everything reasonably,” said Julia Pine, co-event chair with Cindy Keathly. “The display is going to be fabulous. And we’ll have baked goods.”
Founded in the Midwest in the late 1890s, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization has always helped fund scholarships for low-income women, Pine said. Proceeds from the Bling event will stay in Teller County, she added.
“Bling, Bags and Bows” will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Admission is free.