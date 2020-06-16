Editor's note: I yield the space that would have been filled with my weekly "From the Editor" column to a Pikes Peak region native with an important, timely message that I support.
By Amelia Kemp
Recently, at one of the peaceful protests organized in downtown Colorado Springs, I saw a sign that resonated with me. It read, "Black Lives Matter: The Church Cannot Be Silent!"
Growing up in Colorado Springs and the United Church of Christ tradition, I am no stranger to hardships and social justice work. Being a Black child, and now a Black woman, in Colorado Springs (especially northern Colorado Springs) is hard. I was 8 years old the first time kids really started targeting me for my race, and I’ve been having to fight with family, friends and strangers in defense of my human rights ever since.
I was afraid to wear my Black Lives Matter bracelet to my high school because I knew that people would try to fight with me about it (and I was right). Recent events have brought me back to 2015, the year of the Baltimore ‘riots’ over the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who died of a spinal cord injury sustained while in police custody. At school, a white person I thought was friendly spent an entire lunch period telling me that the riots in Baltimore were "unwarranted" and that police brutality against Black people is "population control."
So, let’s circle back to that sign I saw earlier this month. It resonated so deeply with me because it is true. The struggle for justice is one that is deeply rooted in Jesus’ teachings, and yet the church has historically assisted in or been silent about the oppression of Black folks. I was lucky to be raised in a church community and tradition that was focused on fighting injustice of all kinds, because that’s what Jesus would have done. He would be walking side by side with the protesters in defense of Black people and Black lives.
The church cannot stay silent in situations of injustice. Now is the time to speak up, to march, to donate, to become educated on and pursue anti-racism work, because this work is integral in defeating injustice and inequality in the United States. This work is uncomfortable — it will challenge beliefs you’ve held for a long time, it will force you to deeply examine the internalized racism that we ALL have — but it is nothing compared to the discomfort of being Black in America. The time has come: everybody needs to speak up and take a stand for real, systemic change in pursuance of a "Life On Earth as it is in Heaven."
All across the city, nation and globe people are organizing, marching, and protesting in defense of Black lives. Personally, I’ve been so impressed by the number of people who continue to show up to the protests and gatherings day after day. But the reality is, while protesting is ‘trendy’ right now, this is long-term work. It will not be trendy forever. This is a marathon not a sprint, and as any runner knows, you need to have A LOT of determination to push yourself all the way through a marathon.
“But Amelia,” you say, “I have that determination! I’m ready for the marathon!”
OK, great! Can you articulate what fuels that determination? Because it has to be more than liking going out and chanting behind some organizers. It has to be more than just reposting some stuff on your Facebook or Instagram story. Because without a firm understanding of what exactly lights the fire within you to keep fighting, that fire is gonna die out, and we can’t have that. We need you to keep showing up and being loud.
There is so much more to this movement than just the chants of a few protest organizers. Listen to them, participate with them, always have their backs, but make sure you aren’t relying on them to light your fire. We may get tired, but we cannot stop.
History has shown that the vast majority of the people coming to these protests right now WILL get tired and stop; that’s when it’s even more important to know and be committed to your “why.” Why are you passionate about these issues? Why do you come out to protests, or donate, or sign petitions, or repost? What are the concrete changes you want to see?
So, by all means, keep protesting and signing and donating and educating yourself and others. We need your support! But, before you head out to protest, have a conversation with yourself and answer this question: what is your “why”? Hold that in your heart as we march forward.
Let’s go.
Amelia Kemp, a student at The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, and a resident of northern Colorado Springs, is summer intern at Black Forest Community Church.