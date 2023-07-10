When a Woodland Park resident reached out and asked for help from a utility company, Black Hills Energy responded.

“A gentleman called in and asked if we could put in a natural gas line,” said Amy Fiala, energy efficiency coordinator for Black Hills.

Throughout the winter and spring, Roger Young had turned off, or lowered the setting, on his electric baseboard heating unit.

“He was living on $392 a month in Social Security benefits and couldn’t afford it so he was not heating his home,” Fiala said.

After a Black Hills team huddle, technicians came up with a plan for a low-cost solution.

“Between scheduling difficulties and weather, the project suddenly came to fruition,” Fiala said. “After the line was installed, he became a Black Hills customer.”

In addition to having heat in the home, Fiala helped Young enroll in the company’s income-qualified program.

For more information on all of Black Hills Energy, Energy Efficiency programs, go to energy-ready.com, or reach out to Fiala – Energy Efficiency Program Coordinator at [email protected].