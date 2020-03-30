Black Hills Energy, which provides electricity to homes in Victor and Cripple Creek, issued an alert that scammers have been posing as company employees and asking for information about a resident’s property. In a press release, the company urges customer with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent Black Hills Energy to call 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.
The phone numbers for the sheriff’s office, which covers Victor as well as the county, is 719-687-9652 and the Cripple Creek Police Department, 689-2655.
Due to the possible extended period of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy also announced that the company is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers and asks customers to visit blackhillsenergy.com to explore options to assist.