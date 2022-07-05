As energy costs and budget burdens increase, Black Hills Energy is returning money to its customers.
“Last year we handed out $26,457 for residential rebates,” said Amy Fiala, energy efficiency coordinator for Black Hills. “For commercial, we rebated $23,766.”
The rebates are rewards that highlight the corporation’s climate goals to reduce electric emissions 40% by 2030, and 70% by 2040. By 2035, the goal is to reduce emissions from natural gas by 50%.
Businesses and residents in Cascade, Divide, Green Mountain Falls and Woodland Park have accepted the rebates.
Dan and Sara Taylor, who own two car washes and The Human Bean drive-up coffee kiosk in Woodland Park received three rebates. For the equipment on the car wash downtown on US 24, the Taylors accepted a $1,950 rebate and $750 for the Human Bean.
“For the car wash, we saved them $3,000 in utility bills,” Fiala said.
Two of the rebates were for the energy efficient HVAC and water heating equipment on new construction for both businesses.
A third rebate, $6,576, was for upgrading the boilers at the Taylors’ car wash on Red Feather Lane to high-efficiency units.
“The process includes a site visit, completing a few forms, and waiting for the rebate check,” Dan Taylor said. “Amy and her team do most of the work and really do make it simple. “This program makes the choice to go high efficiency a no-brainer.”
Peak View Barbecue in the Safeway shopping center in Woodland Park received a rebate check for $13,500 after the owners installed a kitchen-ventilation hood.
Walgreens in Woodland Park earned a $150 rebate on the installation of a programmable thermometer.
In Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park, the fire protection district accepted a rebate of $6,750 for its energy-efficient equipment, including the boiler, pipe insulation, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, along with a smart thermostat. “We’re focused on the reduction of the carbon footprint,” said Gary Florence, the board’s treasurer, speaking in a ceremony with Black Hills officials in April.
Fiala is encouraged by the response of residents and business owners in the Ute Pass area. “We are well on our way to achieving these goals with 30% reduction in electric emissions and 33% reduction in natural gas emissions to date,” Fiala said. “These rebates are available for everybody.”
For information about the rebates, call Fiala at 719-651-6044.