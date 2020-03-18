LAKE GEORGE — In the late 1940s to early 1950s, Lake George became a tourist destination for campers, hikers, fishermen, hunters and those traveling through Ute Pass to the South Park region. Ye Olde Lake George Inn was a popular hangout, offering food, spirits, weekend dances and entertainment.
Located on the north side of Highway 24 across from the lake, today the building is part of a mini strip mall of sorts. The sign bears the name of Bla Bla Blah Caffe as well as the other two occupants, Tumbling Trout Fly Shop and Stevens Carpet Plus. Building owner Rosario Lombardi wanted to open a restaurant somewhat in homage to its predecessor. He mentioned how many people have stopped in and shared their memories of the Ye Olde Lake George Inn.
The restaurant today has a curious name, Bla Bla Blah Caffe, and is in no way a reflection of the food, owner, managers or the establishment itself. Lombardi chuckled as he related that when discussing with family and friends what to call the café, they were, “talking and talking and you know, just blah, blah, blah and that’s how I named it.”
Lombardi ran the establishment alone for two years with limited hours. It was not open during the winter while he spent the colder months in Florida.
One day Neil “Van” Keane and his wife, Johnna, stopped in to eat. Seeing how overwhelmed Lombardi was, they jumped in and helped him wait on customers and pick up tables. After a few discussions, it was decided that the Keane’s would take on the managerial duties of the restaurant.
Their daughter Jordan also works in the restaurant, where the new managers have extended the hours to five days a week: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Keane’s have kept the tradition Lombardi started with homemade-from-scratch cooking and good prices. They serve mostly Italian dishes, offering a breakfast menu, lunch sandwiches and dinner entrees, a kids menu, and specialty coffees and teas. They kept on the menu a fan favorite, Bison Chili, which is available all the time.
They are in the process of researching the possibility of a liquor license to be able to serve beer and wine.
Whether it’s a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, salads, a chicken salad Croissant, subs, manicotti, or their famous house-made Sicilian-style lasagna (Mama Lombardi’s recipe), the famed chili or other delicious offerings, it’s certain something will excite the palate.
The building itself was built in 1947 and was quite a mainstay in its day. The stone fireplace is a nostalgic reminder of years gone by along with the original Ye Olde Lake George Inn sign proudly displayed in the restaurant.
Learn more about the small, quaint and welcoming Bla Bla Blah Caffe on its Facebook page, or stop in at 38283 U.S. Highway 24, Lake George (80827).