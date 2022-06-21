GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Thought-provoking and initially jarring “Meltwater” inspires contemplation about the drama of nature, its serenity and its turbulence.
Displayed on a billboard-like canvas at the end of Lake Street in Green Mountain Falls, the piece is one of four art installations for the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival, which began June 18.
A gift to the town from Green Box Arts, “Meltwater,” by artist Michael Krondl, is enhanced by its setting in a frame of lush green trees.
According to information from the festival schedule, the “intent is for the piece to be ‘in conversation’ with its surroundings, addressing our complex and increasingly precarious relationship with to the natural world.”
In the spring, Krondl, who resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., composed the work after being selected for the organization’s artist-in-residence program. While in Green Mountain Falls, he took photographs of scenes in nature that caught his attention. “He then took pieces of those photographs and created a photo collage,” said Scott RC Levy, executive director of Green Box Arts, a nonprofit organization.
Krondl projected the collage onto a wall and hand-drew the images with charcoal and pencil. “He then took a photograph of the completed drawings,” Levy said. “And that is what’s on this board.”
For the viewer, “Meltwater,” appears to be a photo rather than a drawing. “And the closer you get you can see photo pieces of the drawing,” Levy said.
Krondl composed a work which was selected for the 2022 Art on the Streets in Colorado Springs. Titled “Seek Higher Ground,” the work reflects Krondl’s artistic bond with the environment and the interaction of humans with nature. Using the same technique, Krondl photographed scenes surrounding the city where “Seek Higher Ground,” a mural of his digital photography on a vinyl canvas, is on display outside the city’s bus station on Nevada Avenue.
“They are very similar in nature.” Levy said. The two works are the result of the collaboration of Green Box and the city.
“It’s a way to connect us to Colorado Springs,” Levy said. “One artist, two works, in different spaces that speak to each other.”
“Meltwater” will be on display through Labor Day.