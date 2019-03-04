A bill that would open internal police investigations to public review has passed its first test in Colorado’s House of Representatives.
House Bill 1119, proposed by state Rep. James Coleman, D-Denver, would let anyone request those files after completion of the investigations and any associated criminal case.
The House gave preliminary approval to the measure on a second vote Feb. 25. A third vote is required before the bill moves to the Senate.
The documents’ release now is up to the discretion of law enforcement agencies, but the requests typically are denied, the bill’s proponents say.
Approving the bill would increase the public’s trust in law enforcement and bolster transparency in those agencies, say HB 1119’s backers.
The bill “balances the public interest in these investigations against the private interest, and it does it very, very carefully,” said Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City.
But opponents say the measure could discourage open conversations in investigations and could invade officers’ privacy, exposing them to undue or undeserved criticism.
Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, said Coleman’s bill would tip the scales in favor of the public to the detriment of officers and their agencies.
“This is unwise,” Carver said. “The goal of the bill is well intended. The consequences of some of these cases will end up being very damaging.”
Many internal investigations succeed because witnesses are promised confidentiality, Carver said. Although the bill allows certain information to be redacted, many still could piece together the source of information, discouraging cooperation with investigators, she said.
Many complaints against police are unfounded, and the final reports are fraught with inaccuracies, said Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs.
The measure also would discourage people from becoming police officers, said Sandridge, a former police officer. And it would make officers’ jobs more difficult.
If information requests are denied, Carver said, the requester always can challenge that denial in court.
But such lawsuits can easily cost up to $30,000, said Benavidez, so they’re inherently impractical.
A third Colorado Springs Republican, Rep. Dave Williams, agreed.
Williams cited a $100,000 payout by Colorado Springs to Alexis Acker in 2016 to settle her excessive force lawsuit after a city officer slammed her to the floor of Memorial Hospital in late 2013, severely injuring her jaw, teeth, face and neck.
An investigation was conducted, and the officer was disciplined, but the department denied requests to release the internal investigation files.
“If we are going to be paying out taxpayer money to settle these cases, then we have absolutely every right to see what’s in those files,” Williams said.
“I do not think there is going to be some problem that is going to arise because we’re bringing a little more transparency to this process.”
If the bill is passed to the Senate, it will be sponsored there by Sen. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette.