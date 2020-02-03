Woodland Park’s favorite cop wears a smile that begins in the eyes and reflects a connection. Children love him, shower him with hugs, but for people with menace on their minds, Bill Schultz, Master Patrol Officer, goes into law-enforcement mode.
The title, MPO, reflects Schultz’s recent promotion in honor of his service as a volunteer reserve officer for the past four years with the Woodland Park Police Department.
Last year, for instance, Schultz, 70, chalked up 1,938 hours of volunteer time for the department. He’s likely to show up anywhere, providing security for homeowners who were evacuated during the High Chateau Fire in 2018 or standing guard during stakeouts by law enforcement, for instance.
He’s even been known to hand out granola bars to reporters waiting around for a story to break.
When he writes a traffic ticket or issues a warning, the encounter includes a little lecture to the scofflaws, people who run red lights, for instance, or breeze through stop signs.
A veteran combat medic with the Army’s 196 Light Infantry Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry, in the Vietnam War, Schultz received a Combat Medal of Valor, a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and an Air Medal for combat missions.
After he retired from the Army, Schultz worked as an intake supervisor for what was then called Teller County Department of Social (now Human) Services. He left to become director of the Bent County DSS and later became a deputy sheriff for that county.
While a deputy he was honored with a Medal of Valor for going “hands-on with an armed suspect,” he said, adding that he also arrested the suspect.
Schultz has a degree in psychology and believes his age is key when interacting with senior citizens, no matter what the issue. “Seniors have a comfort level with Bill because he has a nurturing spirit, that personal touch, and can spend more time with them,” said Commander Ryan Holzwarth.
For Schultz, it’s about community policing. “It’s not about just writing tickets,” he said. “Policing, as I see it, is about changing behaviors. The Chief (Miles DeYoung) emphasizes that with us,” Schultz said. “If somebody needs a ticket to change their behavior, fine.”
Schultz has plenty of stories that give hints of what goes on around town. Take the time a man, high on methamphetamine, tried to escape during an arrest. “I ran after him, tackled him down, about knocked myself out,” Schultz said. “I wasn’t seriously injured but enough to go the hospital.”
Schultz’s emotions come to the fore when talking about the concern of DeYoung and Commander Jim Halloran (now retired) who came to visit and check on his condition while he was in the hospital. “That’s how it should be done,” DeYoung said.
Schultz’s promotion will include mentoring new officers about policies and procedures, along with advice about community policing. “He has an incredible work ethic,” Holzwarth said.