One man's junk is another man's treasure — or a bike playground.
Enter Junk Yard Bike Park.
The peculiar compound in the Arkansas River Valley was set to open Memorial Day weekend and will be free to residents and visitors alike.
South of Buena Vista near the entrance to Browns Canyon National Monument, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center (RMOC) is debuting a half-acre zone complete with a jump over a rusted, classic car and drop from an old school bus. Riders will spot other remnants of the landfill that RMOC's owner, Brandon Slate, and business partner, Ryan Coulter, inherited with the riverside property in 2016.
Explained a recent news release: "It didn’t take long for Slate and Coulter to start riding on top of the junk and imagining a bike park that would not only fill a local need but would also draw people to RMOC to take advantage of the outpost’s other features, such as its microbrewery, food truck and riverside seating."
In the release, Slate recognized Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center's reputation as a rafting outfitter. But "we look forward to becoming a local biking destination too," he said.
Junk Yard Bike Park also includes four lines for cyclists of various skill levels, as well as a pump track and access to more singletrack with mellow downhill sections and more technical rock drops.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com