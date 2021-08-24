A quirky adventure on Pikes Peak has been arranged to boost the ailing budget of Barr Camp.
With proceeds going to the camp’s nonprofit that funds resident caretakers, insurance, infrastructure, food and supplies, all participants will get to say they helped the mountain’s famous waystation by registering for $20.
But only the winners will get to say they spotted Sasquatch.
That’ll be Russ Iverson dressed as the creature of Pikes Peak lore. The member of Barr Camp’s board is calling it the Bigfoot Benefit Hike, set for Sept. 18.
“It’s a little out there,” Iverson said.
The hike will be along the lesser-traveled Mount Esther Trail, a moderate, nearly 6-mile stretch from the Crow Gulch trailhead along the Pikes Peak Highway. Some participants might run, Iverson said, while others might rest on a rock, eyes peeled for him in costume. Prizes will go to the first three who see Bigfoot.
“Will trail racers come out? Hopefully. Will people that just like to hike come out? Hopefully,” Iverson said. “I’m hoping there’s a grab bag of people that just love the mountain, love Barr Camp.”
The camp has been in need of more love.
It sat empty for months last year, closed due to the pandemic. Without customers booking overnights, the regular flow of income froze, while money previously collected flushed out. Campers with pre-booked reservations were given full refunds.
“Good for them,” said the camp’s treasurer, Ann Nichols. “But it just depleted our cash beyond belief.”
The nonprofit’s bank account has hovered around $120,000 in recent years. In the middle of the crisis last year, that was closer to $20,000, Nichols said.
Board members couldn’t recall the last time funds were so low.
“If you had something bad happen,” Iverson said, “like a moose tears down a shed, or a leak in the (caretakers’ cabin or guest bunkhouse) roof, or something major like solar panels getting knocked out by a windstorm, we wouldn’t have the money.”
The Bigfoot hike “is basically about trying to build up the cushion again,” he said.
That’s been building, Nichols said. Barr Camp has been busy this summer, regularly booked to capacity.
“Fingers crossed,” Nichols said, “but I’m confident we’ve kind of stabilized here.”
For more information about the Bigfoot hike, go to: https://bit.ly/2XnNp13.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com