There’s an old gym rat proverb that goes “Everything works, but nothing works forever.” What this means is, there is thousands of different training philosophies out there in the 2020 fitness world, and most of these work in way or another — relative to what one’s goals are.
One of the frequent questions I get from clients is “How many reps and how many sets are we doing?” My answer is often “All of them!” Some clients smile, and others might glare at me after my response. To identify how many reps and how many sets you are doing for a given exercise, otherwise referred to as how much ‘volume’ we are doing, depends on the client’s goals.
Let’s first define what a “rep” is. Rep is an abbreviation for “repetition,” which is how many movements of the same exercise you will be doing. If I prescribe a client to do 10 repetitions and they complete 10 repetitions, then they have completed one set.
So what rep range is good for you? This depends on if you’d rather be stronger, bigger or build more endurance. Let’s describe what each rep range does for the body first. Let’s look at the 1-5 rep range. This is the maximal strength range. In this range, you are putting maximal effort into lifting the weight and using the phosphocreatine cycle to create ATP ({span}adenosine triphosphate){/span}, or energy for your muscles.
ATP that is used in the first 10 seconds of an exercise is the strongest and most power you have available. It exhausts quickly and takes around three minutes to replenish, and still doesn’t replenish to 100% after the first set. This type of low rep and heavy weight training is also taxing on the central nervous system. While working in this rep range, your body needs a lot of recovery. Your brain does as well, as the brain is what commands growth and strength gains to the body. This rep range is mostly beneficial for gaining strength firstly and can be somewhat helpful for gaining muscle size. Many new gym goers will max out after a few months of training and decide they want to max out every week thereafter or at least a few times a month, which is not beneficial. Studies show that after two weeks of working only in the 1-3 rep range, strength benefits will decrease, and you will be at risk for injury or at least a plateau in making gains. However, I do not want to take away the importance and benefits of this rep range, as it helps build a denser, stronger and more powerful muscle.
This brings us to our next rep range, the 6-15 rep range. This is called the hypertrophy range. This range is best for building muscle and also some strength increases, as sometimes a larger muscle can mean a stronger muscle. In this phase, your body uses a process called glycolysis to produce ATP for energy for your muscles. In short, your body takes carbohydrates and turns them into glycogen, and then turns them into energy for your muscles. Working within this range builds size and can also build strength over time if done correctly. For instance, if you do 3 sets of 10 reps using 65-pound dumbbells, then the next week you can 3 sets of 10 at 70 pounds, and exponentially increase strength and size over time. This is known as progressive overload, and can be done with the maximal strength range, too.
This range is great for beginners because using higher reps can help reduce injury, as the weight should be lighter. Since the weight is lighter, you can recover quicker and also practice good form. Aside from the number of reps, your body uses glycolysis for about 40 seconds of exercise until it starts using another system in the body.
And that brings us to our last rep range, which is for endurance. Typically, above 15-20 reps or after 40 seconds, your body will start using the oxidative system to produce energy. You may still be using glycogen for fuel, but you will gradually be using more and more of the oxidative system as your glycogen stores run out. This is also known as aerobic exercise. These rep ranges are great for muscular endurance. When you do over 20 reps for a period of time your body will release cortisol, which can actually inhibit muscle growth. This rep range can be great for burning fat, especially if you are using them in a high intensity interval workout.
There are benefits to each range, and I think it’s important to touch on them all in some fashion. If you have been lifting for weeks on end, give your body something different and try some endurance. On the flipside, if all you do is 20-plus reps, try dialing down into the hypertrophy range to give your muscles and tendons some growth.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.