The Buffalo Creek Recreation Area (BCRA) is only about a 45 minute drive from Woodland Park and offers a delightfully complex trail system. This route executes a large loop around the jagged features of the 9180 foot tall Little Scraggy Peak. During springtime this area tends to be warmer and more snow free than Teller County. The trail can be difficult to follow with over a few inches of snowfall, but the overall route around the peak is fairly obvious. Fresh snow may reveal interesting animal tracks like Bobcat and Coyote.

To reach BCRA from Woodland, drive north on Highway 67 for about 23 miles to Deckers. Bear left on County Road 126, crossing the South Platte River. Continue along the winding paved mountain road for about 11 miles to Forest Service Road 550 and turn left. After a couple hundred yards reach the parking area for Little Scraggy Trailhead. Note that a $7 day use fee is required to use this parking area.

Follow the trail southward towards Little Scraggy Peak. The trail climbs gradually as it passes through open conifer forest, listen for the high-pitched calls of Golden-crowned Kinglet and Brown Creeper. Reach some large boulder outcrops after about two miles and continue south as views of Little Scraggy emerge to the west. After about 5.5 miles the trail swings westward (near Kelsey Campground).

Hike west skirting the south end of Scraggy Mountain, where views to the south open up of the Hayman Fire burn scar, Thunder Butte and Pikes Peak beyond. The trail enters more shady forest that can hold deeper snow. After about 1.5 miles the trail swings northward along the west side of Little Scraggy, where views of Bierstadt and Evans 14ers emerge off to the west through the trees.

After about another 3.5 miles the trail extends past the north end of Little Scraggy and ends at a T-intersection with the signed Colorado Trail. Turn right then down a switchback and across Morrison Creek, then continue northward then westward for about another two miles back to the trailhead.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly.