Al Unser Sr., or “Big Al” is motor sports racing royalty. He was inducted into the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame Aug. 27 during a ceremony at The Broadmoor.
Al was joined by fellow inductees William J “Bill” Hybl, Carlin Dunne, Art Walsh and Stan DeGeer. The last three men were enshrined posthumously.
Al, by far, is the most famous of the newest inductees. Now 81, he still lives in Albuquerque, N.M., where he was born. I was also born in Albuquerque, but I scooted out of the town when I was two months old after my dad’s Army service was up.
During the hall of fame ceremony, I was seated behind Al and his lovely wife, Susan. Al’s Hill Climb career includes winning two King of the Mountain titles in the Open Wheel Class in 1964 and 1965. He first competed on Pikes Peak in 1960.
When it came time for Don Sanborn, the Hill Climb’s main historian and longtime Broadmoor-area resident, to share a little about Al before his plaque and watch presentation, my mind raced with memories from decades earlier when I first became an auto racing fan.
Al, of course, is one of the most famous race car drivers in the world. As a kid growing up in southern California, I watched the Indianapolis 500 every Memorial Day. Everybody did in those days. That race was so huge you didn’t have to be a racing fan to appreciate the thrill of watching drivers zip along over 200 laps over the course of several hours. The winner chugged milk to the delight of fans.
Al was a four-time winner of the Indy 500, joining AJ Foyt and Rick Mears for the most titles in the long history of the race that began in 1911.
Al’s older brother, Bobby, won the Indy 500 three times. Al’s son, Al Jr., won at Indy two times. The family’s nine wins are the most in Indy 500 history.
“There’s nothing like Indianapolis,” Al told me at last week’s hall of fame ceremony. “Indianapolis is a place that really brings the prestige when you win there. That opens the door to go to work.
“But Pikes Peak was the turning point in my career. Without Pikes Peak I probably never would have made it to Indianapolis."
Al still has fond memories of his days racing up America’s Mountain.
“I’ve called Pikes Peak home a lot,” he said. “This brings back a lot of good feelings having won here at Pikes Peak. It’s something I’m very proud of. It’s an honor to be part of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb.
“I’d like to drive in it again, but I’m too old. Dang it! Auto racing is one of those deals that you will never, ever lose the desire.”
Al competed in the Hill Climb in the days when drivers were the ultimate risk takers. The highway was all gravel until less than 10 years ago.
“It’s not the same race it once was,” Al said. “The cars are different. We didn’t have electric cars, either. We didn’t have a lot of things they have now. It’s not bad. It’s just the way it is.
“Talk about different? As young men, we used to race our cars from Manitou (Springs) up Ute Pass. That was just a common thing. If you did that today, there would be 15 police officers waiting for you.”
Doing it his way was something Al was best at during his Indianapolis days. He led more laps (644) than any driver in the race’s history. His four wins came over the span of 17 years (1970, ’71, ’78 and ’87); the most of the trio of four-time winners.
In the 1970 race, Al led 190 laps from the pole position, and his 1971 victory made him one of only five drivers to win back-to-back 500's. Al was also running at the finish of the race more times (18) than any other driver.
Al’s 30-year Indy car career was longer than his brother, Bobby’s, which spanned the years 1963-81.
Al’s final Indy win in 1987 is the stuff of legend. He was third at Indy in 1984 and fourth in 1985, but he failed to finish the 1986 race. He wasn’t even entered in the 1987 race, but earlier that May, Danny Ongais, his replacement at Penske Racing, crashed and was unable to compete. Al’s team quickly prepared a 1986 March-Cosworth that was being used as a show car in the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel in Reading, Penn.
You can’t make that stuff up. Thanks for the memories, Al.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.