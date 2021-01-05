We are not at war with the Americans. I checked it out. Our petty disputes over contrived differences would seem so small should we turn our heads to strike down our countrymen, and would be so disastrous. Even the winners would lose so much.
But we are at war over words that incite hate over our varied opinions, backgrounds, lifestyles and beliefs. Some things have long been in contention. Some things once accepted without question in America are now despised. Some arguments are cunning illusions. Some are outright lies.
I am surprisingly encouraged by the response young people seem to be taking IN mass about what they see happening in our world and to our country. Surprised because young people commonly adopt the bias of their elders.
Financial inclinations, traditional views and acquired prejudices can cause many — more “established” persons — to slant what they see as truth from what they want to see as truth. It appears that young peoples today will have none of that.
Many folks in America can discern an outright lie when they hear it, but if they perceive that it benefits them, will go along with it. With issues such as climate radicalization, videos of deaths while in police custody or by self-appointed vigilantes, attempted seizure of state capitals and kidnapping of government officials by so-called militias, a hardly checked mutating deadly pandemic, burgeoning world population, and an attempt by Donald Trump to destroy democratic votes and to be “appointed” ruler of The United States of America, the generation of young people destined to receive what we leave them for a country can not sit idle while propagandists direct the status quo to wreak havoc upon their future. They are forced to resist. They are compelled to act. They are voting in droves. And it is making a DIFFERENCE!
Young people are using their voices for justice and hopeful solutions, autocrats be damned. Their bravery and insistence impress me. These are true patriots. They do not ‘play’ patriot. They want what is best for their country and countrymen. This is what is best for themselves. And I believe that rhetoric and rants will not stop the rising generations from achieving the goals they desire and need.
More Americans will die this year than have died any other year. No war, disease, depression, or past combination of events can match the calamity of 2020’s animal transferred viral pandemic coupled with America’s abysmal lack of national leadership. Ever. Insane storms and yearly drought fueled wind driven wild fires continue to set records of tragedy. The propagandists have even changed their stories and agree with scientists that change is happening and not a hoax. But they claim that why it is happening is still more known by the corporate man than by the men on the mountains, or in Antarctica, or wading through the Irrawaddy. So if one works for the man with his nameplate on the desk and is asked about the cause of climate change, you know the answer. For everyone else who asks, you can tell the truth.
Shannon Reinthaler said she feels young people are dismissed for not knowing “how the world works” in a Sept. 2 letter to the editor. Someday the world must grow up and preserve its existence. Or not. Someday, “how the world works” will involve all people together ensuring necessary steps are taken for a long, improving system of goals to benefit this planet and it’s inhabitants. Or to benefit the person behind the desk with the nameplate.
To decide whether national policy includes all Americans, or all contributing Americans, or just those with means. Whether world population is determined by strategy or by war, disasters, disease, and famine. Currently Earth is the only known rock where mass human population is possible, and will be for some time to come. What is the plan when there are more people than resources? Plan, you say, comrade? Can you sustain yourselves? If people can not sustain themselves, the plan right now is for these peoples to yield to the people who can. Would you like the plan to include all the living?
Let’s not fool ourselves, Earth’s people must not reach a critical mass for us to be truly “pro-life” with Earth’s resources — living, mineral and spacing — must not be depleted or compromised to be truly pro life. Should we try to plan a course, or leave this to chance, or simply attempt to make more money? No wonder young people are exercising their voices. Their worldly future depends on more than our older generation’s whims and wishes. And it will depend on collaboration.
When will the decisions need to be made? According to those who measure everything, to those who have explored on land, in the oceans, and across space; to those whose innovations solve some problems and yet create others, to those who look to the future — the decisions that will determine our paths and destinies should come soon.
And the young know that better than the comfortable. Radical? Maybe. Melodramatic? Perhaps. But better resolute now than frantic later.
Happy New Year.
Richard Allee is a resident of Florissant