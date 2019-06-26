READERS' PICKS
AUTOMOTIVE PARTS
Gold: NAPA Auto Parts
300 S. Laurel St., Woodland Park, 686-0938, napaonline.com
NAPA Auto Parts will help get and keep your vehicle safe, reliable and able to tackle Teller County’s mountainous terrain. Your Woodland Park NAPA stocks auto parts, tools and equipment, and many other items for heavy duty trucks, marine, and farming equipment.
Silver: AutoZone
---
FIREWOOD COMPANY
Gold: Tip Top Tree Cultivation, LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
Tip Top Tree Cultivation prides itself on being a one-stop shop on all things trees. With a proven reputation as Teller County’s go-to place for firewood, it’s no surprise Tip Top Tree Cultivation, LLC has earned the title of Teller County’s Best Firewood Company two years running. With an evident love for Colorado and Teller County, the Tip Top Tree Cultivation team, led by owner Scott Donlon, dedicates their lives to protecting, maintaining and preserving Colorado’s natural beauty. Tip Top Tree Cultivation provides services including firewood, tree removal, mitigation, snow removal, free assessments and estimates, and tree trimming and pruning.
Silver: K&K Tree Service
---
FISHING AND TACKLE
Gold: South Platte Fly Shop
405 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-8990, southplatteflyshop.com
This full service fly fishing retail store and guide outfitter offers the largest selection of flies on the Front Range. South Platte Fly Shop is conveniently situated in the middle of three Gold Medal sections of the South Platte River, all of which can be reached within a 30-45 minute drive from their front door. Knowledgeable employees dedicated to superior customer service are eager to share all they know about our local waters with all levels of anglers. Stop in to peruse an extensive array of products for all your fishing needs, with well-recognized brand names to fit any budget. What are you waiting for? Get to fishing!
Silver: Walmart Supercenter
---
FLORIST
Gold: Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design
110 Manchester Drive, Florissant, 687-0100, snippetsandscrapsfloral.com
You won’t have to look far to find stunning one-of-a-kind florals, gifts and other finds. Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design knows that floral design is unique to each order, taking into consideration their customers’ wants and needs for every occasion to create a jaw-dropping display perfect for any moment. Drawing from decades of experience in the industry and having lived in Teller County for nearly 40 years, owner Jan Woodward knows flowers, and the community, well. Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design’s mission is to serve the community by offering high-quality products at an affordable price.
Silver: City Market
---
FURNITURE
Gold: Williams Log Cabin Furniture Co.
120 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-0952, williamslogfurniture.com
Williams Log Cabin Furniture has been offering beautiful and affordable aspen, hickory and rustic log furniture in Teller County since 1972. Founded by Mike Williams and originally named the Williams Brothers Furniture Company, friends Jerry and Vickie Good took over ownership of the shop in 2009, carrying on Williams’s legacy and reputation for friendly, caring and knowledgeable service. The Goods have expanded the shop’s original selection of lodge furniture, and patrons can also request custom orders on hundreds of pieces. Stop in and sample a variety of exquisite furniture styles, or browse them online.
Silver: Tweeds Fine Furnishings
---
GARDENING CENTER
Gold: Walmart Supercenter
19600 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1065, walmart.com
Find all you need to create or maintain a garden of epic proportions. Find pots and planters to spruce up the inside or outside of your home, or gardening tools to get the job done. A vast, beautiful selection of plants, flowers and trees; landscaping equipment; greenhouses; sheds; planters; outdoor power and more gives gardeners of every experience level the tools they need to do it right.
Silver: Outpost Feed & Ranch Supply
---
GROCER/SUPERMARKET
Gold: City Market
777 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-3592, citymarket.com
From everyday foods, to unique family-style dinners, or anything else you’d like to put on your menu for any occasion, City Market has you covered. Swing by the bakery and pick up a sweet dessert or a cake for that graduation or anniversary dinner. Pick up a fresh sandwich at the deli, or surprise a special someone in your life with a beautiful bouquet of flowers at the florist. And who says you can’t find entertainment at your local grocer, either? After you’re done spoiling your family with top-notch groceries-turned-mouth-watering-meal, catch the latest flicks and settle in for an indulgent movie night with the family by stopping at the Redbox machine on your way out.
Silver: Safeway
---
GIFT SHOP
Gold: Miss Priss
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 640-9663, facebook.com/pg/missprissoutfits
Owner Pam Mikesell recently opened Miss Priss in the Vintage Square Market in downtown Woodland Park. The boutique offers up unique clothing, shoes and accessories any shopaholic can swoon over. The shop also carries a comprehensive line of jeans, offering discounts for high school students as another way to give back to the community. The shop also carries beautiful pieces of home decor and other pieces sure to make your day — all at affordable prices.
Silver: The Picket Fence
---
HARDWARE STORE
Gold: Woodland Hardware and Home
100 Saddle Club Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3031, shopwoodlandhdwr.com
Woodland Hardware and Home is Woodland Park’s only full-service hardware and home store, and they’re no strangers to providing the best in customer service to the entirety of Teller County and the greater Pikes Peak region for more than 30 years. The store’s 23,000-square-foot location offers customers vast space to shop thousands of available items in several departments, from plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden and paint to hardware, clothing and tools. Hop to their online store for added convenience, where you can shop 70,000 items available for delivery. To top it off, Woodland Hardware has the largest selection of rental equipment in Teller County, making it a go-to stop for equipment to rent or fixed for your next project.
Silver: Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center
---
LIQUOR/WINE/BEER
Gold: Banana Belt Liquors
300 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9757, bananabeltliquors.com
Nestled in the mountains near Pikes Peak, Banana Belt Liquors offers tried and true classics, artisan brews, and an array of more exclusive beers, wines and spirits.
Silver: Gold Hill Wine & Liquor
---
OUTDOOR GEAR AND APPAREL
Gold: Colorado GearLab
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 239-7860, coloradogearlab.com
“Get outside,” Colorado GearLab invites. And in beautiful scenic Teller County, we’re definitely complying with that request. Colorado GearLab provides high-quality gear and apparel used by local outdoor enthusiasts. Opened by owners Lynn and George Jones in February 2018, the shop is a split between retail and consignment. With more than 170 people consigning with them, the shop is a two-way resource for outdoor gear. Here, shoppers will find everything they need to safely face Teller County — and Colorado’s — highland terrain and unpredictable weather conditions. Find brand names like The North Face, Kuhl, Patagonia and more for hiking, camping, biking, fishing — or whatever it is you like to do outside. New consignment items arrive daily.
Silver: Walmart Supercenter
---
PHARMACY
Gold: Walgreens
140 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, 687-8104, walgreens.com
When you’re feeling under the weather or need to fill your prescriptions, a stop at the Walgreens in Woodland Park will have you in and out, on your way and on with your day. The folks at Walgreens Pharmacy are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and helping you get back to enjoying your life and health. You can also stop in for vaccinations against the flu, pneumonia and more, while a drive-thru pharmacy lends convenience to picking up prescriptions.
Silver: City Market
---
PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS
Gold: Alpine Firearms LLC
102 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3900, alpinefirearms.com
Alpine Firearms prides itself on being your premier firearms dealer. With an array of ammo, rifles, handguns, shotguns, gear and gifts, Alpine Firearms is there to help you find the right firearm for your needs. Whether you’re looking to purchase your first firearm or are adding to your collection, they’ve got everything you need – including expert guidance and recommendations. On top of providing their customers with top-of-the-line equipment, Alpine Firearms also purchases old guns outright, takes them as a trade-in, or sells them on consignment.
Silver: Freedom 30
---
THRIFT STORE
Gold: Discover Goodwill-Woodland Park Retail Center
101 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9534, discovermygoodwill.org
Step into Discover Goodwill’s Woodland Park retail store and find what you need for a price so affordable it’s easy to justify a little retail therapy. Whether you’re looking to add to your wardrobe, get the kids geared up stylishly and affordably for back-to-school, pick up some home decor items or kitchen essentials, you’ll find it all at Discover Goodwill. When you shop here, you’re also supporting Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado’s mission to help people reach their highest level of personal and economic independence.
Silver: Mountain Treasures
---
TIRE STORE
Gold: Big O Tires
555 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 687-6682, bigotires.com
Big O Tires offers a long list of tire services, including alignment checks, rotations, air pressure checks, flat tire repairs and more alongside others like free battery and electrical checks, complete suspension repair and oil changes so you can keep your tires in tip-top shape and your vehicle running smoothly at a price that won’t break the bank. One anonymous customer who gave the shop five stars said Big O Tires treated her like “family.” She wrote, “I feel like they are very fair and honest. I know that when I go in there they won’t overcharge or sell me things that I don’t need. I would feel comfortable sending my teenage daughter in there alone to get work done and would be treated the same. I can’t say enough great things about this shop and these boys. They are a really great team and I appreciate them!”
Silver: Teller Tire
---
HIDDEN GEMS
By Pat Hill
QUALITY, FASHION AND SCENERY ON THE WAY
Aspen Mine Center
166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 689-3584, aspenminecenter.org
Who knew that the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek had a fashionable boutique inside? I thought the center was a resource for the residents in need, a place that accepts donations. According to Executive Director Ted Borden, the center often receives “treasures.” Bingo! There’s the inventory – from women’s fashions, purses and jewelry to home décor items – and some surprises. On a spur-of-the-moment jaunt over to the center recently, I bought designer purses and shawls – one with sequins – leggings and scarves. And Borden says the inventory is quality-rated, meticulously washed and cared for. The sales, pegged at $50,000 a year, help fund the organization’s programs, and the drive to Cripple Creek highlights the stupendous scenery in Teller County. Not a bad way to begin and end a shopping excursion.
---
TREASURES FOR EVERY TASTE
SYS Auctions & Sales
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 505-2015, sys-auctions-resale.business.site
The merchandise is displayed in artfully-arranged scenes, some Early American or Western-themed. SYS relies on the designer techniques of the vendors. Owner Nick Pinell rents space to artisans who display their wares in themed vignettes. He describes it as “a vintage market with new and old items,” crediting Victor’s Junque Posse owner Judy Akins for the staging idea. I found the shop fun to browse and get ideas for sprucing up my home. As well, Pinell and his vendors try to tap into various tastes. If you like sweets, there’s the Amish-made candies, including cashew or pecan crunch, brought in from Ohio. Pinell has chosen a spot for his shop that has cachet — in the Woodland Square Vintage Market, a go-to place.
---
THIS TELLER GEM’LL HELP SPRUCE UP YOUR HOME
BTR Interiors
11102 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4286, btrinteriors.com
If Divide’s the center of the universe, as some bumper stickers proclaim, then BTR Interiors is in the right place. Opened in 2008, BTR — Better than the Rest, says owner Mike Sewell — has a comprehensive selection of tile, cabinetry and flooring. When I inquired about maybe re-doing my kitchen, Sewell gave me the rundown. First, let’s talk budget and take the job in pieces, if the whole thing is off-limits. Sewell’s got two tile and carpet crews each, sub-contractors who’ve worked with him for years. He does the measuring himself. With plenty of styles to choose, along with a consultation in my home, there may be a way to update an old condo. After my visit, I’m thinking Divide might really be the Center of the Universe.
---
LOOK YOUR WESTERN BEST
The Cowhand
200 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9688, bit.ly/2QhzCBG
Rows of magnificent Stetson hats greet the customer at The Cowhand in Woodland Park, distinguishing the business now in its 54th year on the city’s main street. But there’s more. While there may be fewer cowboys and cowgirls around these days, The Cowhand’s selection of boots reflects today’s fashion trends. For instance, I get many compliments on my red cowboy boots — people ask where I got them. And I tell ‘em! In fact, everything I’ve ever bought at The Cowhand gets nods: a long purple dress and a light purple jacket that looks like leather. Oh, and the handkerchief-style skirt appropriate for dress-up occasions. But the best part of The Cowhand is the service by the owners, the second-and-third-generation team of Merry Jo Larsen and Marty McKenna. With their knack for buying what attracts the customer, the store is a kick to browse as inventory includes jewelry, leather belts, shawls, shoes, stylish tops and even leggings! And the Western-designed jackets reflect the store’s attention to detail. “Our Western clothes are made for active lifestyle,” says Larsen.