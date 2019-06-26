READERS' PICKS
BAKERY
Gold: Iron Tree
Those looking for hyper-locally sourced foods that are globally inspired need look no further than Florissant’s Iron Tree. Tapping itself as a restaurant, bakery, brewery and catering company, Iron Tree is headed by owners Jocelyn Albrizzi and Ross Derby, both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America. One patron, K Mackenzie Lang-Matwijec, had this to say on the restaurant’s Facebook page: “Everything tasted excellent, service was great and the employees very friendly. ... We used to live right down the road and wish that this place was around back then.”
Silver: My Sweet Escape Bakery & Cafe
BAR
Gold: Historic Ute Inn
204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-1465, facebook.com/uteinn
Take a step back into Teller County’s storied and colorful history with a stop at the Historic Ute Inn. Opened in 1942, “The Ute,” as the locals call it, serves up mouth-watering foods, including its you-don’t-wanna-miss-this burger spread and smoked meats cooked to perfection by owner Elijah Murphy himself. Take a step into Teller County’s oldest and longest continuously operating bar, and grab your fill of wings, brisket, ribs and smoked pork so you can eat to your heart’s content.
Silver: Iron Tree
BREWERY
Gold: Paradox Beer Company
10 Buffalo Court, Divide, 686-8081, paradoxbeercompany.com
Combining modern brewing processes with ancient brewing techniques, Paradox Beer Company produces both barrel-aged and bottle-conditioned beers that will make any brew connoisseur’s mouth water. Founders Jeff Aragon, Brian Horton and David Hudson opened the unique brewery in 2012, using their combined 30-plus years’ professional experience to create original and rare beers which “honor the uncertainty of nature bound with rigorous quality testing.” In a saturated market of breweries, those looking for a true one-of-a-kind beer will find it at Paradox.
Silver: Bierwerks Brewery
BURGER
Gold: Russ' Place
52 County Road 5, Divide, 687-5599, facebook.com/Russ-Place-Sports-Bar-and-Grill-200572593351919
This family-owned cafe and tavern is local through and through, serving great food in a friendly relaxing atmosphere. Here you’ll find American cuisine at its best, with delicious burgers served on homemade baked buns alongside soups, salads and more. Bring the whole family and check out the patio, complete with a fire pit and sound system to take your dining experience to the next level, Teller County style. “What a fun whole in the wall,” writes patron Stacey Tatum Ruston on the Russ’ Place Facebook page. “Great food and a low-key atmosphere was just what we needed.”
Silver: Iron Tree
COFFEE AND TEA SHOP
Gold: Cafe Leo
320 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-6670, cafe-leo.business.site
Noteworthy teas and coffees are on the menu at Cafe Leo, alongside breakfast, lunch and baked goods to satisfy the sweet tooth. Located in the heart of Woodland Park, Cafe Leo offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for gathering with friends or cuddling up with a hot cup of your favorite beverage and a good book while overlooking spectacular mountain views. What could be better than good atmosphere and Instagram-worthy eats and drinks that taste just as good as they look?
Silver: Iron Tree
DINING
Gold: Joanie's Deli
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
Get your fill of hand-crafted sandwiches, homemade soups, quiches and fresh-baked goods. Joanie’s offers a wide selection of sweet and savory items, serving premium Boar’s Head meats and cheeses on all of their sandwiches, making each not only a delicious choice, but also a healthy one. The deli established new ownership in early 2016, making from-scratch cooking a priority. “If you are in the mood for great food, this restaurant is the deli that will leave you saying, ‘I dream of Joanie’s,” they’re website beckons.
Silver: My Sweet Escape Bakery & Cafe
HAPPY HOUR
Gold: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
609 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-6492, carmen-tapas.com
Happy hour is exactly that at Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar, where you’ll find a miscellany of wines and spirits, tasty foods and delectable desserts. “Savor the sensations,” the restaurant implores its visitors, and order from the extensive wine list featuring bottles from around the globe. Perhaps you’re more of a martini drinker; they’ve got those, too, along with mules, sangrias, margaritas and other specialty spirits. Treat yourself and your senses to a gourmet meal prepared with the freshest organic produce available, and top it all off with a divine dessert.
Silver: Iron Tree
ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT
Gold: Mountain View Yogurt Plus
222 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-6676, facebook.com/pages/category/Food---Beverage/Mountain-View-Yogurt-Plus-475083376235182
Mountain View Yogurt Plus has the award-winning frozen yogurt to keep you cool and satisfied year-round. The family-owned shop, headed by Craig and Carolyn Stalnaker, is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth and your savory cravings, with a friendly atmosphere to boot. In addition to additional menu items (coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs, soups, soda, chips and boba teas), the shop boasts a mini library with books for kids and adults, board games, a bean bag toss and a mini air hockey set. Visitor Meagan Wester said on Facebook that the shop was a “great place to bring the kiddos,” calling it “super friendly and affordable.”
Silver: Donut Mill
ITALIAN DISH
Gold: McGinty's Wood Over Pub
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 686-7703, facebook.com/McGintys-Wood-Oven-Pub-161467120560367
It’s not every day you see Irish-inspired Italian dishes, but at McGinty’s, that’s what you’ll find. It’s where “everyone leaves just a little bit Irish,” says owner Tracy McGinty of his tavern presenting “a warm, classic atmosphere featuring Irish cuisine with modern flair, pizza and a patio.” After tasting the Margherita pizza, patron Ashley Thomas raved, “It was hands-down the best pizza I’ve ever had.” Friendly service to boot makes this one-of-a-kind shop a must-stop. Head in for lunch, dinner, coffee or drinks.
Silver: Iron Tree
LUNCH SPECIAL
Gold: Iron Tree
Head on over to one of Florissant’s not-so-secret hot spots for good food, brews and sweets, because the Iron Tree is serving up local veggies and fresh ingredients from scratch at an affordable price. Grab the namesake Iron Tree burger, a classic topped with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and your choice of add-ons like cheese or avocado. Vegetarians can dive in, too, opting for the black bean burger or vegetarian Meadow pizza, served with mouth-watering goat cheese, carmelized onion, mushroom, tomato and spinach. At these prices, go crazy with sides including fried pickles, cheese curds or avocado fries, and wash it all down with a homemade brew. Can you say “cheat day”?
Silver: The Southern Lilly
MEAL PREP
Gold: Iron Tree
“Ready for the delicious-ness?” That’s the question Iron Tree is asking, and Teller County residents and visitors sure are ready. If you’re in need of meal prep and catering for your special occasion — or any occasion when you’re looking to wow your guests with delicious food — then the Iron Tree has your back. “It’s always great when you stumble upon a diamond in the rough,” wrote patron Devin Fanagan on Iron Tree’s Facebook page. “The food was amazing.”
PIZZA
Gold: AJ's American Pizzeria
751 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-4505, enjoyajspizza.com
Pizza’s not the only thing AJ’s American Pizzeria excels at, but it’s definitely a top specialty. Choose from a long list of “AJ’s favorites,” freshly made pies prepared on thin or original crust; stone oven baked; and served with your choice of special dipping sauces. Or, get creative and create your own, customizing everything from your pizza size, to your meat and veggie choices, to your crust and cheese. On top of it all, AJ’s is always offering special deals to make your experience even more affordable, so you can think about springing for some extras like garlic breadsticks or roasted meatballs to start, or a freshly prepared salad bedded on your choice of lettuce. Not in the mood for pizza? That’s OK too. AJ’s has you covered with a wide selection of wings, pastas and subs. You won’t leave dissatisfied, since AJ’s makes quality “easy as pie.”
Silver: Iron Tree
---
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
Gold: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
A breathtaking view of Teller County’s mountainous landscape isn’t the only thing that’ll take your breath away when you sit down for a meal at Fiesta Mexicana. Their home-cooked classics served up with love and care in every bite will do that, too. Fiesta Mexicana is the place to go for a small “rinconcito” (corner) of Mexico, says owners Martin and Patricia Rangel, who opened the restaurant in 2000 with brother-in-law Caesar Camberos. Following the success of their inaugural Woodland Park location, in five years seven Fiesta Mexicana restaurants had been opened and established throughout the southwest, including two in Colorado, while maintaining complete family ownership. So stop in and enjoy the food, hospitality and traditions of Mexico right here in Woodland Park, while overlooking a view you can’t beat.
Silver: Iron Tree
---
ASIAN
Gold: Fusion Japan
765 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-2228, facebook.com/FusionJapan765
This casual eatery brings a taste of the Far East to Teller County with tasty fresh sushi, hibachi, Thai and Asian fusion dishes seven days a week. In April, Fusion Japan celebrated its seventh anniversary in Woodland Park, honoring “golden memories created by friends and family,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page. “Can’t wait for many, many, many more.”
Silver: Fortune Dragon
---
BREAKFAST
Gold: Hungry Bear
111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-5912, hungrybearcolorado.com
Walking through the doors at Hungry Bear is like walking into gramma’s kitchen — filled with stuffed bears and bear memorabilia. Specializing in breakfast, particularly pancakes of all kinds, Hungry Bear offers its patrons hearty, comforting and classic American country fare sure to fill even the hungriest bellies. Portions are hefty, but that doesn’t stop many from ordering a smorgasbord of breakfast or lunch classics to scarf down and take the rest home to enjoy later.
Silver: Iron Tree
---
DINER
Gold: Iron Tree
“Love this place! The food is fantastic, the staff make you feel like family, and the atmosphere is the perfect blend of cozy/cool,” says reviewer Sarah Mast on Iron Tree’s Facebook page. The Iron Tree serves up three meal services: breakfast, lunch and dinner, enticing foodies and diner-lovers to stop in for any — or every — meal, including dessert and house-made brews. “If you haven’t tried this place, what are you waiting for?” Mast says.
Silver: Hungry Bear
---
FINE DINING
Gold: The Swiss Chalet Restaurant
19263 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
This is fine dining at its finest. Located one mile southeast of Woodland Park proper, Swiss Chalet offers customers a variety of classic and specialty dishes served with a clear view of Pikes Peak. It’s been serving guests continental classic cuisine and authentic Swiss dishes since 1962 in a comfortable yet cozy environment. Carefully-chosen meal options, lunch and dinner, are served by attentive, service-oriented staff. Pastas, chicken, steak, jaeger schnitzel, bratwurst and more are underscored by sweet dessert options both continental and classic American, from crème brûlée, to Swiss chocolate crêpes, to Americana on a plate: homebaked apple pie à la mode.
Silver: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
---
CASINO FARE
Gold: Bronco Billy's The Steakhouse
243 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 689-2909, broncobillyscasino.com/restaurants
Take a break from trying your luck at the gambling tables and fill up your belly at The Steakhouse at Bronco Billy’s. Choose from a huge menu featuring appetizers, salads, steaks, chops, lamb, seafood, chicken and pasta. Whether it’s bone-in rib-eye, stuffed lobster tail, fresh salmon or more, there’s something for every taste and appetite.
Silver: Baja Billy's Restaurant & Cantina
---
MEXICAN
Gold: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-
If you’re looking for an authentic taste of Mexico, Fiesta Mexicana is the place to go. You’ll find diverse lunch, dinner and kids’ menus exhibiting an even more diverse range of Mexican and Tex Mex classics. Try seafood, chicken beef or vegetarian options and enjoy staples such as tacos, burritos, salads, nachos, taquitos, quesadillas, fajitas and more. Don’t skip the carne asada, carinitas or enchiladas either! There’s so much to try, one visit won’t be enough.
Silver: Serrano's food truck
---
STEAK
Gold: Bronco Billy's The Steakhouse
243 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 689-2909, broncobillyscasino.com/restaurants
Self-described as “fine dining in a relaxed environment,” The Steakhouse at Bronco Billy’s is time and again award-winning for its mouth-watering commons, particularly its steak. Yelp reviewer Drew W. from Peyton, Colo., wrote after his visit, “Love ... a good steak! (I) had the rib-eye, which was pretty darn good, and has the table-side guacamole that was awesome as well. ... We paired the steak with some cold Bud Lights (and) that helped boost the mountain town experience a bit.” Open Thursday through Sunday, reservations are strongly recommended, but not required. Saddle up and get your steak on!
Silver: The Swiss Chalet Restaurant
---
SANDWICH SHOP
Gold: Joanie's Deli
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
There’s no shortage of sandwich choices at this Teller County staple, which offers grilled and deli sandwiches on its menu. Try Joanie’s most popular sandwiches: the chicken pesto melt, Ruben sandwiches or turkey melt; or, grab a classic deli sandwich made with quality meats and cheeses combined with fresh bread. Reviewer Allison M. raved, “(Joanie’s is a) must-stop place for some amazing food. (The) service is really friendly and makes you feel at home. Love it!”
Silver: Iron Tree
---
HIDDEN GEMS
By Micah Redfield
SLIDE BACK TO THE ‘GOOD OL’ DAYS’ AT THIS STAPLE GATHERING PLACE
The Pantry
6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls, 684-9018, thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com
This is the type of small-town eatery that I always associate with the “good ol’ days.” It’s the place where everyone knows each other because everyone takes their Saturday breakfast here, where the neighborhood cat roams from table to table, looking for ear-scratches. Located far from the growing bustle of larger towns, the Pantry boasts a prime location that boarders Fountain Creek and the idyllic Lake Park. Select a table outside, soak in the Colorado sun and savor the mountain breezes that rock the Ponderosa pines as they give off their vanilla scent. Join the locals in sipping coffee, and order that signature dish, the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. It’s gonna be a good weekend.
---
BURGER, MEET MOUNTAIN BREEZE
Shining Mountain Golf Course
100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, 687-7587, shiningmountaingolf.com
Located a few miles up Highway 67 from Woodland Park, the Clubhouse at the Shining Mountain Golf Course is an unexpected surprise. With stunning views of greens, both manicured and wild, from either the comfortable lounge with its fireplace and great wooden trusses, or the covered wraparound deck, this clubhouse is all about the views. Nevertheless, I’m impressed by their burger, freshly decked with generous produce and a juicy beef patty. Pair it with a Goat Patch Hazy IPA and you might just forget your tee time.
---
RELAX WITH TRULY TREASURABLE TEAS
Colorado Hidden Treasures & Tea House
1079 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 235-0719, facebook.com/Colorado-Hidden-Treasures-245879096154698
I almost hate to disclose this undiscovered gem for fear of it growing overly popular. As it stands, the storefront location — tucked in amongst a row of strip-mall ubiquity — is as unassuming as possible. The teahouse itself hides behind a double curtain in a backroom, behind the front-of-house novelty shop filled with “hidden treasures.” But the true treasure is the charmingly quaint sitting room stocked full of various self-serve teas. For the cost of an overpriced latte two friends can share a pot of Earl Grey while perched in cushioned armchairs and listening to Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” waft through the air. It’s the epitome of classical relaxation.
---
CLASSIC AMERICAN BBQ JOINT COMBINES THE AUTHENTIC WITH THE SCRUMPTIOUS
Mike’s Corner BBQ
11027 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-7427, facebook.com/mikescornerbbq
Okay, I challenge you to find better barbecue anywhere along Ute Pass, particularly Mike’s pork. Locals and passers-through alike all find this Divide landmark authentically welcoming, with owners Mike and Lisa making everyone feel a part of the family as they regale you with stories — like the time they met Anthony Bourdain. Come on a good weather day and enjoy their dog-friendly patio after a full day tromping around Muller State Park or hiking the Crags. Sides are à la carte; just don’t forgo the baked beans or a taste of all their housemade sauces.