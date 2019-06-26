READERS' PICKS
ADVENTURE COMPANY
Gold: Great Outdoors Adventures
19251 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, goadventures.org,
fun@goadventures.org, 686-6816
This premier outdoor recreation and off-road vehicle adventure company based in Woodland Park offers one-of-a-kind experiences and thrills you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere else. Guests can escape while exploring the Pikes Peak region like never before, with access to some of the best trails, roads and picturesque destinations in the area. Choose from electrifying experiences from off-roading through the Pike National Forest, to cruising scenic highways, or exploring Woodland Park on fat tire electric bicycles. No matter what thrills you’re seeking, you’ll probably find them here.
ARTIST/GALLERY
Gold: Grace Wyka Art
Inspired by the natural beauty of Teller County, Florissant artist Grace Wyka creates original artwork and custom portraiture defined by vibrant colors that capture the essence of her subjects. Wyka has spent her life studying the world and its beautiful people, finding sometimes fascination and wonder at reality can only be expressed through art. Realistic and grandiose, most of Wyka’s work is done through acrylic painting, and she loves to incorporate classic techniques to capture color and light. Her artworks range from Teller County scenery through the seasons and stunning renditions of real-life people. “I, as an artist, always hope that each of my paintings will find its way to a person or family who will treasure and enjoy it,” Wyka wrote in a post on her Facebook page.
Silver: Kenneth Shanika Fine Art
HIKE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Gold: Mueller State Park
21045 Colorado 67, Divide, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller,
mueller.park@state.co.us, 687-2366
With more than 5,000 acres of land to explore, Mueller State Park offers 55 miles of trails, biking opportunities, year-round camping, hunting, hiking and horseback riding through its spring-fed meadows and forested ridges. Established in 1988, Mueller State Park has no shortage of nature to see and discover, and is home to abundant wildlife including mule deer, elk, black bear, hawks and numerous other bird species. Its ponds pepper the landscape, and massive rocks of Pikes Peak granite, stunning views of Pikes Peak and trees that change colors with the seasons offer endless views.
Silver: The Crags Trail
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT
Gold: Woodland Park Farmers Market
17 Center Ave., Woodland Park, wpfarmersmarket.com, 689-3133
This award-winning market is overseen by the nonprofit Teller County Farmers Market Association, which provides a forum for sales of local produce and items associated with agriculture, garden and food. Formed in 1990, its mission is to enhance the quality of life for Teller County residents and visitors by providing access to safe and affordable produce and other food, promoting agricultural land use, encouraging organic and pesticide-free growing techniques, and fostering health and well-being through community education. The summer market has been a lively and hugely popular part of Teller County life since 1991.
Silver: Woodland Park's Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
PLACE TO COOL OFF IN THE SUMMER
Gold: Woodland Park Aquatic Center
111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, city-woodlandpark.org/woodland-aquatic-center, 687-5233
Hats off and splash off at the Woodland Park Aquatic Center! The state-of-the-art aquatic complex offers a six-lane lap pool, a lazy river, 20-foot tunnel slide and an assortment of leisure, wellness, competitive and instructional swimming opportunities. It also serves as a gathering spot for residents of and visitors to Teller County. The Aquatic Center is affordable for and accessible to citizens of all ages.
Silver: Woodland Park Farmers Market
WEEKEND DRIVE
Gold: Highway 67 to Cripple Creek
A simultaneously relaxing and dazzling cruise, driving Highway 67 to Cripple Creek offers striking sights year-round. Seventy-one miles of winding roads along the highway travel through various sections of southern Colorado, including through Teller County to the historic mining town of Cripple Creek. In the summer, get lost in the lush greenery of pine and aspen thickets; enjoy beautiful bare white snow in the winter and spring. For those fall foliage leaf-peepers, an autumn drive will prove breathtaking, with resplendent views of the brilliant yellow-green-to-gold-to-red hues of the changing aspens.
Silver: Gold Camp Road
CAMPGROUND
Gold: Mueller State Park
21045 Colorado 67, Divide, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller,
mueller.park@state.co.us, 687-2366
Year-round camping is on the agenda at Mueller State Park. Mueller’s campground is located in a picturesque forest of mixed spruce, fir, pine and aspen trees with stunning panoramic views of the Continental Divide. Campers of all types and experience levels can find comfort in both tent and RV sites, with several on-site accommodations. Those wishing to rent cabins may find themselves nestled in the park’s meadows and conifer forests, with extraordinary views of Pikes Peak. Tall pine trees and a variety of wildlife add to the charm of these mountain retreats.
Silver: Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation area
CASINO
Gold: Bronco Billy's Casino
233 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, broncobillyscasino.com, 689-2142
Calling itself the “No. 1 stop” for all fun in Cripple Creek, Bronco Billy’s Casino offers casino gaming, live music, dining and overnight stays to Teller County residents and visitors alike. The historic Bronco Billy’s Hotel provides an opportunity to step back in time through its themed rooms based on Cripple Creek’s heyday as a gold mining town. The full house resort and casino in 2018 awarded more than $38 million in jackpots, and offers video poker, more than 890 modern slot machines and daily cash drawings.
Silver: Wildwood Casino
FESTIVAL OR SPECIAL EVENT
Gold: Woodland Park's Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, wpmainstreet.org/calendar
This annual celebration is jam-packed with fun and small town tradition. Gather your family and friends to celebrate the country’s hard-fought independence with a day of fun-filled patriotic entertainment, vendors, food and games. Finish the festivities off with a dazzling fireworks display, which can be viewed from anywhere in the city.
Silver: Symphony Above the Clouds
MUSEUM
Gold: Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center
201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, rmdrc.com, 686-1820
Located in the heart of Woodland Park is a world-class museum that brings visitors back to a prehistoric age. Visitors are greeted with an awe-inspiring display of the fossil skeletons of dinosaurs, prehistoric marine reptiles, pterosaurs and fish of North America’s late Cretaceous period, displayed with vibrant graphics and life-restoration sculptures. Read the stories of the discovery of each specimen and see a working fossil laboratory where recently discovered paleontological specimens are being recovered and restored. Children will find no shortage of delight in brushing off fossils in a dig box, books, a drawing station and more in the children’s area.
Silver: Cripple Creek Heritage Center
PHOTOGRAPHER
Gold: Mountain Folk Photography
mfolkphoto.com, contact@mfolkphoto.com, 203-2694
Self-described as “home spun, small town, mountain folk with a love of simple moments captured forever,” Mountain Fold Photography’s Dalton and Tessa Lane beautifully and elegantly capture the most important moments in life. “We are interested in photography’s ability to let us meet new people and create tangible memories for them as well. We love the idea of less props and more real life experience in our pictures ... Any moment you feel is worth remembering,” they write on their website.
Silver: Tiffany Rose Photography
PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC
Gold: Crystola Roadhouse
20918 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, facebook.com/pages/Crystola-Road-House/161278013939820, 687-7879
This full-service bar and restaurant successfully marries food with toe-tapping, hip-swaying live music, building a patron-approved reputation for lively entertainment. One fan wrote on the bar’s Facebook page, “Love this place. Great food, great dance floor, awesome DJ, wonderful service, live music. ... If you have not been here, you need to come hang out. (I) promise, you’ll be back more than once.”
Silver: Historic Ute Inn
TALENT AGENCY
Gold: Range Talent Group
1067 E. U.S. 24, #92, Woodland Park, rangetalentgroup.com, rangetalentgroup@gmail.com, 225-2808, 1-713-594-6674
Nestled in the Front Range, Range Talent Group represents a wide range of talent, from babies to senior citizens. They are actors, models, voice artists, motivational speakers, dancers, athletes, war heroes, comedians and more. Range Talent Group also loves representing children, encouraging them to “love the arts,” according to the organization’s website. Founder and owner Kelly Gerszewski boasts a unique a background with experience both in front of and behind the camera, with an impressive resume including 15 years of corporate marketing experience.
THEATER
Gold: Gold Hill Theatres
615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, goldhilltheatres.com, 687-3555
Gold Hill Theatres offers a true family-style movie theater complete with state-of-the-art digital projection and sound equipment. Built in 1975, the theater stands in central Woodland Park and offers the newest movies and friendly personal service. Gather the family and kids for a night out, complete with fresh popcorn, your favorite ice cold beverage and all the fun of “going to the movies.” Facebook reviewer Jason Reed said the theater was “friendly” and “cool.” “No big gimmicks like IMAX. Just a cool little theater in a neat setting. ... I 100% recommend this movie house.”
Silver: The Butte Theater
THINGS TO DO WITH KIDS
Gold: Memorial Park
117 Center Ave., Woodland Park, city-woodlandpark.org/parks-and-
This 3.32-acre park includes spectacular views of Pikes Peak and the city. There’s no shortage of fun to be had here, as the facility includes a gazebo, pavilion, performance shelter, pond, playground equipment, a basketball court and picnic tables, offering something for everyone.
Silver: Woodland Aquatic Center
WEDDING VENUE
Gold: The Edgewood Inn
10975 Loy Creek Road, Woodland Park, edgewoodwp.com, 687-0845
Just five minutes from downtown Woodland Park, you’ll feel more as if you’re entering a wonderland. Sitting on a ridge overlooking extraordinary views of Pikes Peak, this bed and breakfast inn and mountain wedding venue will take your breath away. A long list of amenities mean you’ll experience the utmost in comfort and refined elegance, making your wedding day simply magical. The newly built vintage-style inn offers all the ingredients for an unforgettable celebration.
Silver: Shining Mountain Golf Course
HIDDEN GEMS
By Danny Summers
FOSSIL BEDS HIT A HOME RUN
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
15807 County Road 1, Florissant, 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is famous for its abundant and exceptionally preserved insect and plant fossils found in the mudstones and shales of the Florissant formation. Based on argon radiometric dating, scientists say the formation is Eocene (approximately 34 million years old). The fossils have been preserved because of the interaction of the volcanic ash from the nearby Thirtynine Mile volcanic area, an extinct volcanic area located in Teller and Park counties. Petrified redwood stumps up to 14 feet wide and thousands of detailed fossils of insects and plants reveal the story of a very different, prehistoric Colorado. There is a fee to enter the park, but the National Park Service will offer three more free days this year: Aug. 25 (National Park Service Anniversary); Sept. 28 (National Public Lands Day); and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
PUT ON YOUR LEDERHOSEN
22nd Annual Rocky Mountain OktoberfestPLUS
Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9885, info@gwpcc.biz
If you like jaeger schnitzel, spaetzle, marinated red cabbage, sauerkraut drenched bratwurst and German beer, then the Rocky Mountain OktoberfestPLUS in Woodland Park is the place for you. Songs like the Wiener Schnitzel Polka and the all-time favorite Chicken Dance rise from accordions. Men wearing German hats and lederhosen, and women in traditional dresses, join American-looking folks on the dance floor. The two-day event is fun for the whole family and takes place at the Ute Pass Cultural Center Sept. 21 and 22, a Woodland Park staple since 1997. The hope of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is to pay homage to the more famous Oktoberfest in Munich.
THERE BE GOLD IN THEM HILLS
Gold panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum
298 Victor Ave., Victor, 689-5509, victormuseum.com
Head to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and you not only get to learn about an American icon raised in our own backyard, but you also get to pan for Cripple Creek turquoise, topaz and other gems, along with gold — just like the town’s forefathers. Gold panning is included in the museum price, hosted through Labor Day. Don’t miss the chance to pan for real gold over Gold Rush Days the third weekend in July. This activity is made possible by a grant from the El Pomar Youth in Community Service grant and is a fundraiser for the museum. Children must be accompanied by parents.
LOCAL SPORTS LEADER SHAPES TELLER’S YOUTH
Joe Roskam, Woodland Park High School football coach/athletic director
Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park, 686-2067, wpsdk12.org/wphs
Joe Roskam is a Teller County icon. As the head football coach of Woodland Park High School, he is among the most recognizable faces in the community. Football is the highest profile sport at most high schools, and Woodland Park is no exception. It is Roskam’s job to help mold young men into responsible and productive members of the Panthers nation, as well as leading young people in the community. Roskam is also the school’s athletic director, assuming that role last fall on an interim basis and later named the permanent AD. It requires him to spread his time to all sports, something he does well. And Roskam’s Teller County roots are not limited to Woodland Park. In the early 2000s, he was the head football and athletic director at Cripple Creek-Victor High School. Roskam’s wife, Shannon, is a Woodland Park High School graduate.