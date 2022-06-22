AUTOMOTIVE PARTS
GOLD: O’Reilly Auto Parts
725 Country Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-1052, locations.oreillyauto.com/co/woodlandpark/autoparts-4414.html
This shop has all the vehicle parts, tools and accessories customers seek. It’s a fan favorite for that wide selection and also because it offers free store services including battery testing and wiper-blade and bulb installation — and they’ll even check what’s going on with that pesky engine light for free!
SILVER: AutoZone
FIREWOOD COMPANY
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 719-646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
Tip Top Tree Cultivation is a gold winner once again. Customers keep coming back not only for firewood, but also for services including tree trimming, pruning, snow removal, hazard tree removal, and mitigation. “We put our hearts, souls and precious time into this work, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We place your convenience, results, and comfort as our top priorities at all times,” states the website.
SILVER: Casey’s Lumber
FISHING AND TACKLE
GOLD: South Platte Fly Shop
405 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-8990, southplatteflyshop.com
This popular full service fly fishing store, a multiple year gold winner, offers “the largest selection of flies on the Front Range,” states the website. One satisfied customer stated in a Facebook review, “Everything my salesperson recommended put fish in my net. I lost count on fish both times, but it was definitely 20+ fish each day I fished Deckers, Dream Stream and Eleven Mile Canyon. I highly recommend this shop.”
SILVER: Florissant Mercantile
FLORIST
GOLD: Safeway
1101 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-1836, local.safeway.com/safeway/co/woodland-park/1101-e-us-hwy-24.html
Customers love the convenience of being able to buy fresh-cut flower bouquets and houseplants in the same place where they shop for their groceries. Writes one reviewer on Google, “I love entering Safeway. The flowers smell wonderful. And it’s very cheerful!”
SILVER: City Market
FURNITURE
GOLD: Tweeds Fine Furnishings
240 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-7373, tweedsfurniture.com
If you’ve driven through Woodland Park, you’ve surely noticed the beautiful Tweeds Fine Furnishings store. They sell furniture and decor for those looking for “lodge style, mountain comfort, rustic elegance, or all of the above,” states the website. One reviewer on Facebook sums up this store: “It’s like a museum where you can purchase the magical things on display.”
SILVER: Williams Log Cabin Furniture Co.
GARDENING CENTER
GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market
790 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com
Plants, seeds and gardening supplies are only part of this business. Known for local and organic produce, meats, supplements and gluten-free foods, Mountain Naturals also sells “high-quality plants, veggies and herbs from Karen ‘The Plant Lady’ Anderson as well as a variety of gardening supplies and high-quality seeds from High Mowing Organic Seeds and Hobbs Family Farm,” states its website. Said one Google review, “This is a rare gem in itself, full of treasures! They have such amazing and unique products available.”
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
GIFT SHOP
GOLD: Brazenhead Vintage Market
720 W. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-505-2015
Pam Lyles and Brad Buckley bought the building and the adjacent land from UCHealth and opened the market in September 2020 with a goal of promoting local artisans and vendors. Shoppers love that the finds here are anything but ordinary. Look for unique farmhouse inspired and vintage items, artisan creations and collectibles.
SILVER: Miss Priss
GROCER/SUPERMARKET
GOLD: Safeway
1101 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-1836, local.safeway.com/safeway/co/woodland-park/1101-e-us-hwy-24.html
One-stop shopping for fresh-baked goods, deli items, floral bouquets, meat and seafood, produce, shelf-stable items and more. With an in-store pharmacy and adjacent fuel station, the Safeway has it all. Wrote one recent Google reviewer, “This Safeway is very clean and employees are super helpful. Also very organized and makes very good sense on grocery categories. Easy to shop and find things if you are not familiar with this store.”
SILVER: City Market
HARDWARE STORE
GOLD: Woodland Hardware and Home
100 Saddle Club Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3031, shopwoodlandhdwr.com
A multiple-year gold winner! Family-owned Woodland Hardware and Home is a customer favorite because of the personal service and extensive product selection. One satisfied customer wrote this Google review, “They were helpful, friendly and very knowledgeable. They went above and beyond excellent service in helping me with my purchase. I highly recommend this store for any of your hardware needs. I will continue to be a loyal customer and I recommend them highly.”
SILVER: Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center
LIQUOR/WINE/BEER
GOLD: Gold Hill Wine & Liquor
797 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-374-6435
Best of Teller voters look to family-owned and centrally located Gold Hill Wine & Liquor for their beverage needs. One Yelp reviewer said, “There’s liquor in them thar Gold Hills ... and wine in the cellar ... seriously, don’t miss the wine cellar down stairs. Not only is the space cool and decorated like something you’d find in France, but this is where you’ll find whatever fine wines Gold Hills Liquor sells.”
SILVER: Banana Belt Liquors
OUTDOOR GEAR AND APPAREL
GOLD: Colorado Gearlab
108 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-239-7860, coloradogearlab.com
With a focus on new and consignment outdoor gear, Colorado Gearlab is a go-to for Teller County campers, hikers and anglers. Owners Lynn and George Jones have expand offerings to include snowshoe rentals, ski and snowshoe tuneups, and hiking and trail footwear. One reviewer wrote this on Facebook, “Exactly what was needed in WP! Friendly, clean shop with both consignment gear and retail. Check it out!”
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
PHARMACY
GOLD: Walgreens
140 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, 719-687-8104, walgreens.com
A multiple-year gold winner, this store is the top place for prescription and over-the-counter medicines, immunizations, photos and health and beauty products in Woodland Park. One Google review said, “I enjoy the friendly service and the helpful staff! The cashiers are very efficient. I have been to a lot of Walgreens across this country and this is one of the best!”
silver: city market
PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS
GOLD: Alpine Firearms LLC
102 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3900, alpinefirearms.com
Our voters love Alpine Firearms. It’s won the gold several years in a row. Quality customer service along with a large selection keep the shoppers coming back. “Whether you are looking to purchase your first firearm or are adding to your collection, we have everything you need — including expert guidance and recommendations,” states the website.
SILVER: Freedom 30
THRIFT STORE
GOLD: Discover Goodwill — Woodland Park Retail Center
101 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9534, goodwillcolorado.org
Shoppers like knowing their donations and purchases of pre-owned clothing, housewares and furniture help fund career development programs for adults with barriers to employment, youth and individuals with disabilities. “This is a great Goodwill, with excellent periodic selection. There are few visits where I walk out having found nothing. The staff is kind and always friendly. The managers are also very good at their jobs,” wrote one Google reviewer.
SILVER: Colorado GearLab
TIRE STORE
GOLD: Big O Tires
555 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 719-362-5093, bigotires.com
For all five years of the Best of Teller contest, the Woodland Park Big O Tires has won gold in this category. It all comes down to the friendly and knowledgable service that includes free alignment checks. Customers also like the early, late and weekend appointment availability. This review on the shop’s Facebook page sums it up, “Work is done right and quickly. Thank you for your quality of service.”
SILVER: Schumacher’s Tire and Alignment
VAPE SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Vapor Lounge
104 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-888-9523
When it comes to vape shops, Mountain Vapor Lounge is tops with Best of Teller voters. The shop carries premium vape products, CBD, and aromatherapy oils by doTERRA. “Great little vape shop, with very nice owners and high quality oil. Love the new location too!” states one Google review.
NO SILVER