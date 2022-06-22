AUTOMOTIVE PARTS

GOLD: O’Reilly Auto Parts

725 Country Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-1052, locations.oreillyauto.com/co/woodlandpark/autoparts-4414.html

This shop has all the vehicle parts, tools and accessories customers seek. It’s a fan favorite for that wide selection and also because it offers free store services including battery testing and wiper-blade and bulb installation — and they’ll even check what’s going on with that pesky engine light for free!

SILVER: AutoZone

FIREWOOD COMPANY

GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC

P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 719-646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro

Tip Top Tree Cultivation is a gold winner once again. Customers keep coming back not only for firewood, but also for services including tree trimming, pruning, snow removal, hazard tree removal, and mitigation. “We put our hearts, souls and precious time into this work, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We place your convenience, results, and comfort as our top priorities at all times,” states the website.

SILVER: Casey’s Lumber

FISHING AND TACKLE

GOLD: South Platte Fly Shop

405 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-8990, southplatteflyshop.com

This popular full service fly fishing store, a multiple year gold winner, offers “the largest selection of flies on the Front Range,” states the website. One satisfied customer stated in a Facebook review, “Everything my salesperson recommended put fish in my net. I lost count on fish both times, but it was definitely 20+ fish each day I fished Deckers, Dream Stream and Eleven Mile Canyon. I highly recommend this shop.”

SILVER: Florissant Mercantile

FLORIST

GOLD: Safeway

1101 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-1836, local.safeway.com/safeway/co/woodland-park/1101-e-us-hwy-24.html

Customers love the convenience of being able to buy fresh-cut flower bouquets and houseplants in the same place where they shop for their groceries. Writes one reviewer on Google, “I love entering Safeway. The flowers smell wonderful. And it’s very cheerful!”

SILVER: City Market

FURNITURE

GOLD: Tweeds Fine Furnishings

240 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-7373, tweedsfurniture.com

If you’ve driven through Woodland Park, you’ve surely noticed the beautiful Tweeds Fine Furnishings store. They sell furniture and decor for those looking for “lodge style, mountain comfort, rustic elegance, or all of the above,” states the website. One reviewer on Facebook sums up this store: “It’s like a museum where you can purchase the magical things on display.”

SILVER: Williams Log Cabin Furniture Co.

GARDENING CENTER

GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market

790 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com

Plants, seeds and gardening supplies are only part of this business. Known for local and organic produce, meats, supplements and gluten-free foods, Mountain Naturals also sells “high-quality plants, veggies and herbs from Karen ‘The Plant Lady’ Anderson as well as a variety of gardening supplies and high-quality seeds from High Mowing Organic Seeds and Hobbs Family Farm,” states its website. Said one Google review, “This is a rare gem in itself, full of treasures! They have such amazing and unique products available.”

SILVER: Walmart Supercenter

GIFT SHOP

GOLD: Brazenhead Vintage Market

720 W. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-505-2015

Pam Lyles and Brad Buckley bought the building and the adjacent land from UCHealth and opened the market in September 2020 with a goal of promoting local artisans and vendors. Shoppers love that the finds here are anything but ordinary. Look for unique farmhouse inspired and vintage items, artisan creations and collectibles.

SILVER: Miss Priss

GROCER/SUPERMARKET

GOLD: Safeway

1101 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-1836, local.safeway.com/safeway/co/woodland-park/1101-e-us-hwy-24.html

One-stop shopping for fresh-baked goods, deli items, floral bouquets, meat and seafood, produce, shelf-stable items and more. With an in-store pharmacy and adjacent fuel station, the Safeway has it all. Wrote one recent Google reviewer, “This Safeway is very clean and employees are super helpful. Also very organized and makes very good sense on grocery categories. Easy to shop and find things if you are not familiar with this store.”

SILVER: City Market

HARDWARE STORE

GOLD: Woodland Hardware and Home

100 Saddle Club Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3031, shopwoodlandhdwr.com

A multiple-year gold winner! Family-owned Woodland Hardware and Home is a customer favorite because of the personal service and extensive product selection. One satisfied customer wrote this Google review, “They were helpful, friendly and very knowledgeable. They went above and beyond excellent service in helping me with my purchase. I highly recommend this store for any of your hardware needs. I will continue to be a loyal customer and I recommend them highly.”

SILVER: Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center

LIQUOR/WINE/BEER

GOLD: Gold Hill Wine & Liquor

797 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-374-6435

Best of Teller voters look to family-owned and centrally located Gold Hill Wine & Liquor for their beverage needs. One Yelp reviewer said, “There’s liquor in them thar Gold Hills ... and wine in the cellar ... seriously, don’t miss the wine cellar down stairs. Not only is the space cool and decorated like something you’d find in France, but this is where you’ll find whatever fine wines Gold Hills Liquor sells.”

SILVER: Banana Belt Liquors

OUTDOOR GEAR AND APPAREL

GOLD: Colorado Gearlab

108 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-239-7860, coloradogearlab.com

With a focus on new and consignment outdoor gear, Colorado Gearlab is a go-to for Teller County campers, hikers and anglers. Owners Lynn and George Jones have expand offerings to include snowshoe rentals, ski and snowshoe tuneups, and hiking and trail footwear. One reviewer wrote this on Facebook, “Exactly what was needed in WP! Friendly, clean shop with both consignment gear and retail. Check it out!”

SILVER: Walmart Supercenter

PHARMACY

GOLD: Walgreens

140 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, 719-687-8104, walgreens.com

A multiple-year gold winner, this store is the top place for prescription and over-the-counter medicines, immunizations, photos and health and beauty products in Woodland Park. One Google review said, “I enjoy the friendly service and the helpful staff! The cashiers are very efficient. I have been to a lot of Walgreens across this country and this is one of the best!”

silver: city market

PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS

GOLD: Alpine Firearms LLC

102 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3900, alpinefirearms.com

Our voters love Alpine Firearms. It’s won the gold several years in a row. Quality customer service along with a large selection keep the shoppers coming back. “Whether you are looking to purchase your first firearm or are adding to your collection, we have everything you need — including expert guidance and recommendations,” states the website.

SILVER: Freedom 30

THRIFT STORE

GOLD: Discover Goodwill — Woodland Park Retail Center

101 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9534, goodwillcolorado.org

Shoppers like knowing their donations and purchases of pre-owned clothing, housewares and furniture help fund career development programs for adults with barriers to employment, youth and individuals with disabilities. “This is a great Goodwill, with excellent periodic selection. There are few visits where I walk out having found nothing. The staff is kind and always friendly. The managers are also very good at their jobs,” wrote one Google reviewer.

SILVER: Colorado GearLab

TIRE STORE

GOLD: Big O Tires

555 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 719-362-5093, bigotires.com

For all five years of the Best of Teller contest, the Woodland Park Big O Tires has won gold in this category. It all comes down to the friendly and knowledgable service that includes free alignment checks. Customers also like the early, late and weekend appointment availability. This review on the shop’s Facebook page sums it up, “Work is done right and quickly. Thank you for your quality of service.”

SILVER: Schumacher’s Tire and Alignment

VAPE SHOP

GOLD: Mountain Vapor Lounge

104 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-888-9523

When it comes to vape shops, Mountain Vapor Lounge is tops with Best of Teller voters. The shop carries premium vape products, CBD, and aromatherapy oils by doTERRA. “Great little vape shop, with very nice owners and high quality oil. Love the new location too!” states one Google review.

NO SILVER

Load comments