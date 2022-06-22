ACCOUNTANT
GOLD: Kelley & Chulick, CPAs
1200 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-1040, kelleychulick.com
A multiple year gold winner, Kelley & Chulick offers financial consulting, tax strategies and business advisory services. Wrote one happy client in a Google review, “We love the team at Kelley & Chulick. Samantha is an amazing lady and it has been a pleasure to work with her team over the last few years ... We’ve received a ton of careful attention and have had nothing but great guidance from them.”
SILVER: Bowen & Nein, CPAs
ANIMAL HOSPITAL
GOLD: The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9406, animalclinicofwoodlandpark.com
The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park has been providing care for pets for nearly three decades, and clients love Drs. David Volz and Jeff Baier. Like it says on the website, “From dogs, cats and bunnies to pelicans, wallabies and even a goldfish, these two put their heart and soul into the veterinary care they provide.”
SILVER: Woodland Veterinary Clinic
ATTORNEY SERVING TELLER COUNTY
GOLD: Justin Fish
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 201, Woodland Park, 719-686-9700, justinfishlegal.com
Attorney Fish specializes in estate planning. One client posted this review on avvo.com, “In my opinion, you could not find a more competent lawyer to help plan, develop and produce estate management documents. I met with Justin individually, then he met with my family, my children, then he produced drafts for our review ... Five stars out of five!”
SILVER: The DePalma Law Firm
AUTO BODY REPAIR
GOLD: Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc.
815 W. Lorraine Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-9539
For more than four decades, Teller drivers have relied on Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists for auto body paint and repair services for their vehicles. This Google review sumes up how customers feel about the business, “Great small auto body repair shop! Very friendly and professional!”
SILVER: Hopfe Automotive
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
GOLD: Hopfe Automotive
570 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3313, hopfeautomotive.com
If you’re looking to service your vehicle, look no further than Hopfe Automotive. The tagline on the shop’s website is “Woodland Park’s Best Auto Repair Shop.” This customer who reviewed the shop on Facebook agrees, “Always a great experience! It’s nice to know I can take my car to someone who is honest and reliable! Thanks for getting my car back on track!”
SILVER: Vahsholtz Automotive
BANK
GOLD: Ent Credit Union
920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-574-1100, ent.com
Customers love this credit union’s “member-first culture.” Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Ent Credit Union’s Woodland Park location features a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM, instant issue debit cards, a coin counter and safe boxes, among other services. “Super friendly staff and great bank!” writes one Google reviewer.
SILVER: Park State Bank and Trust
BEAUTY SALON
GOLD: Look Great Every Day Salon Suites
1103 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-509-4247, lookgreateveryday.com
Onwer and hairstylist Trish Kahlich, who is known for great cuts and haircolor, produces results that live up to her salon’s name. One happy client wrote this review on Facebook, “After a year of COVID hair, I needed a quality cut and color. I searched reviews for stylists in my area, and all reviews pointed to Patricia as an experienced stylist who does quality work — and the reviews were right! I look and feel 10 years younger than I was when I went in.”
SILVER: Glam Salon
CARPET CLEANERS
GOLD: K&K Carpet Cleaning
212 E. South Ave., Woodland Park, 719-650-3950
This business specializes in professional carpet cleaning for residential and commercial customers. Said one Google review, “Kelvin has been cleaning my carpets for over 15 years. I have him service my rental properties as well as my vehicles and RV. Kelvin does an excellent job every time and is very detail oriented. Super nice guy always punctual and professional. Highly recommend!”
SILVER: Rocky Mountain Carpet Cleaners
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD: Dr. David Powell, Powell Chiropractic & Wellness Center
Powell Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 490 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-6096, powellchiropractic.net
For more than two decades, Dr. David Powell has been helping his patients find relief and healing. Patients love “Dr. Dave!” One Google reviewer says, “Dr. Powell seems to love what he does.” Another writes, “He listens and works with your body’s limitations and abilities.”
SILVER: Dr. Jennifer Railey, incline Chiropractic
CLEANING COMPANY
GOLD: Constantly Cleaning
Woodland Park, 719-499-0709, constantlycleaningllc.com
A multiple-year gold winner, Constantly Cleaning has been “Woodland Park’s professional residential cleaning service since 2000,” states the website. “Best cleaning business around,” wrote one reviewer on thekir Facebook page.
SILVER: Trinity Total Care Cleaning Services
COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
GOLD: Renee Bunting
A lieutenant and spokesperson for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Bunting is beloved in the community for her compassion and straightforward nature. The voice and face of the sheriff’s office both in good times and trying times, Lt. Bunting excels at customer service, public speaking and emergency management.
SILVER: Doloretta Barber
COMPUTER REPAIR SERVICES
GOLD: PC Touchup
750 US 24, Suite 105, Woodland Park, 855-728-6824, pctouchup.com
When Teller County residents have computer troubles, they look to the technicians from PC Touchup for quick and professional help. States their Facebook page, “Not only can we fix your computer related problems, we also have the expertise to repair TVs, tablets, phones and printers.”
SILVER: Computerman
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
GOLD: Mountain High Creations
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 719-686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com
This company boasts more than four decades of experience in “quality design and construction,” states its Facebook page. Custom decks, landscapes and natural rockscapes are their specialties. States one satisfied client in a Google review, “We had a great experience in transforming our backyard to a beautiful natural retreat. Randy and his helpers got the job done.”
SILVER: Andersen Enterprises
CONSULTANT FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS
GOLD: Cynthia Overvoll — Mary Kay Consultant
219-928-6917, marykay.com/covervoll
Cynthia Overvoll, an independent sales director for national cosmetics company Mary Kay, is the voters’ top choice for home-based business consultant. She’s held that role for more than 12 years with a goal of “enriching women’s lives by helping them express their own sense of inner and outer beauty through the use of Mary Kay products and services,” states her website.
SILVER: Barbie Porter — Sun Mountain Threads
CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Mountain High Creations
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 719-686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com
States the Mountain High Creations website, “We have dazzled clients with our personalized designs and creativity for years! We personally guarantee each and every customer’s satisfaction. We are simply your best choice to design and build your backyard!” The business focuses on custom landscape and natural rockscape along with personalized custom decks.
SILVER: Peak DirtWorks
CREDIT UNION
GOLD: Ent Credit Union
920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-574-1100, ent.com
Ent is tops on the list with our voters in both the bank and credit union categories this year. Quality customer service, myriad products and multiple locations make this Colorado company a repeat gold winner in the Best of Teller contest.
SILVER: Pikes Peak Credit Union
DENTIST-GENERAL
GOLD: Dr. Brent K. Morrill, Rampart Family Dental Center
451 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-3131, rampartdental.com
Dr. Morrill has been the gold winner in this category since the inaugural Best of Teller contest in 2018. Patients love that he and his staff make them feel comfortable, whether they have a routine cleaning or a dental emergency. One patient wrote in a Facebook review, “Dr. Morrill and his staff are exceptional! I love that Dr. Morrill is a family man with high values. He not only helps people in the chair, but is also a giving member of the community.”
SILVER: Dr. Jonathan Bayne
DOG TRAINER
GOLD: Above the Clouds Pet Sitting
203 S. Boundary St., Woodland Park, 719-424-8246
There’s more to Above the Clouds Pet Sitting than the name implies. Owner Vanessa Ragsdale has more than 17 years’ experience working with domestic and ranch animals as well as dog training and working with clients to improve animal behavior. “Vanessa has assisted us with training issues ranging from aggression between established dogs in our home to training help with a young dog. She makes things understandable at both a dog and human level,” writes a Google reviewer.
SILVER: Jeanne Martin Carey
ELECTRICIAN
GOLD: Ace Electric
420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-0043, aceelectriccolorado.com
For five years in a row, Ace Electric in Woodland Park has won the gold in this category. One happy customer wrote this in a Google review: “Very professional work by an experienced group of electricians. The workers were extremely polite, and very accommodating. The company was able to fit us in on a very short notice, and took our interests and needs into account in order to make that decision. Not a lot of companies are willing to do that these days, but these guys did — plus they did an exceptional job, and made very good recommendations tailored to our needs and wants along the way.”
SILVER: Jay-Ski Electric
EXCAVATING CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Skid Man Skid Work Services
719-748-3246 or 719-464-6666
If you’re looking for someone to help with driveways, culverts, grade work, backfill lot clearing or trencher and auger services, look no further than Skid Man!
SILVER: Peak DirtWorks
EYE CARE
GOLD: Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
Since 1993, Woodland Vision Source has provided optometry services and vision care products to customers in Woodland Park and beyond. Best of Teller voters have ranked this business tops in this category for five straight years. One Facebook review says this, “Very through, pleasant and professional. Highly recommended.”
SILVER: Colorado Eye Institute
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
GOLD: It’s a Tie! Erik Dartsch at Edward Jones and Lee F. Taylor at Edward Jones
Dartsch: 1200 US 24, Suite 201, Woodland Park, 719-755-0060, edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/e-dartsch
Taylor: 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, Woodland Park, 719-687-9541, edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/lee-taylor
Those in search of professional assistance with financial decisions can’t go wrong with either of these Woodland Park financial advisors. Both Erik Dartsch and Lee F. Taylor are affiliated with Edward Jones, a financial services firm headquartered in St. Louis.
Dartsch says on his website, “I have built my business on the same values and ideals that have been passed on to me from my family. Helping my clients achieve their financial goals is truly my passion and my life’s work.”
Taylor’s website states, “We take pride in helping our clients prepare for and enjoy retirement, pay off mortgages and send children or grandchildren to college. Our goal is to partner with you in your journey and coach you along the way.”
SILVER: Lori Gray
GYM/WORKOUT FACILITY
GOLD: Woodland Fitness Center
950 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, 719-686-8800, woodlandfitness.com
A favorite with Best of Teller voters, this 24-hour gym is the “premier place in Woodland Park to work out,” state owners Ryan and Ryan Baade on the website. These two were so impressed by this facility when they were members of the gym, they bought it in 2018. Members love the variety of group exercise classes including indoor cycling, Barre, pilates, bootcamp, yoga and Zumba, as well as the experienced personal training staff. This gym member sums up his experience in a Facebook review, “Great facility, awesome staff, with fun classes and a welcoming atmosphere. Best gym in Woodland Park!”
SILVER: Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park
HANDYMAN
GOLD: Nick Hord, PicNic Services LLC
602-373-3694
Just as owner Nick Hord says “When you don’t know who to pick, pick Nick with PicNic Services!” for property maintenance, moving and hauling help, and many other handyman-type services. One Facebook reviewer says, “With every move there are challenges, but PicNic handled them all! I was impressed with the team’s professionalism, integrity, and character. I highly recommend PicNic for any service!”
SILVER: Lewis Lawn & Property Maintenance
HEALTH & BEAUTY SPA
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-687-4449
A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa is a five-time Best of Teller gold winner! Our voters say this is the place for hair and nail services, waxing and facials. One Google reviewer writes, “This was my first time there. The shop is so cute and in a great location. All the girls were helpful and friendly. I got a lovely perm and haircut. I will be going back.”
SILVER: Look Great Every Day Salon Suites HEARING SERVICES
GOLD: A Better Hearing Center
316 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6800, abetterhearingcenter.com
If you’re having have hearing struggles or are in the market to update your hearing devices, look to the professionals at A Better Hearing Center. One customer posted this recent Google review: “Very professional, knowledgeable and caring about what you want and need. Travis (Milliken) takes all questions and answers them no matter how long it takes for you to be satisfied. Start here for your search for the best in hearing professionals.”
NO SILVER
HOLISTIC SUPPLY SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market
720 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com
A repeat Best of Teller gold winner, Mountain Naturals has a wide selection of locally grown, organic produce, gluten-free foods, grass-fed beef, crafts and gift items, supplements, CBD products, plants and gardening supplies, and natural pet foods. One customer said in a Google review, “Always enjoy going there. Granddaughter said she wanted everything!”
SILVER: Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe
HOME BUILDER
GOLD: Colgan Builders LLC
Florissant, 719-398-9073, colganbuildersllc.com
Colgan Builders is a customer favorite in Teller. States the website, “Whether you’re interested in designing the home of your dreams or remodeling your current space, we’re here to help. We also offer home addition services, including deck building and pergola installation.”
SILVER: McCracken Professional Builders
HOUSE PAINTER
GOLD: PrimeCo Exteriors
Woodland Park, 719-648-1616, primecoexteriors.com
A multiple-year gold winner! In addition to painting services, PrimeCo Exteriors offers roofing, siding, windows, deck staining and gutters. A recent Google review states, “Fantastic quality, professional, and responsive. PrimeCo made sure that I was well informed about the entire process (including working with my insurance company). I’d highly recommend PrimeCo for anyone looking for roof installation or repairs.”
SILVER: BB Painting
HVAC CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Hardcastle Heating & Air
1212 1/2 W. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-294-1704, hardcastleheat.com
A five-year Best of Teller gold winner, Hardcastle Heating & Air was founded in January 2015 in Woodland Park by Chris and Paul Hardcastle. The full service HVAC contractor serves customers in Teller County and parts of El Paso and Park counties. One customer posted this review on homeadvisor.com, “The young men that came out were very knowledgeable and did a great job. They found the problem right away and got our furnace replace very quickly. We truly appreciate their work, and they were very pleasant.”
SILVER: Woodland HVAC & Plumbing
INSURANCE AGENCY
GOLD: The Insurance Center
107 Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3094, wpinsurancecenter.com
The Insurance Center is a multiple-year Best of Teller gold winner. Serving Colorado residents since 1985, this division of AllianceShield Insurance Group offers insurance products including homeowners, personal auto, business property, and flood. Says one customer in a Google review, “The Insurance Center is a breath of fresh air to deal with! The wonderful staff provides the best customer service I’ve ever encountered in the insurance industry.”
SILVER: State Farm
INTERIOR DESIGNER
GOLD: Aspen Interiors
741 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-2576, aspeninteriorsllc.com
A repeat gold winner, family owned Aspen Interiors offers kitchen and bath design, design construction with space planning, color design and accessories. The company also has a selection of cabinets, tile flooring and fabric. States the website, “Unlike many other interior design companies, our team is there right from the start of your remodel, not just when it’s ready to be painted and furnished.”
SILVER: Tweeds Fine Furnishings
INTERNET PROVIDER
GOLD: TDS
400 N. Colorado 67, Woodland Park, 844-322-8835, hellotds.com/colorado/woodland-park.html
A gold winner for two years running in the Best of Teller contest, TCS offers Internet, TV and phone services “to meet every lifestyle and budget,” says its website. Clients love that all internet plans include 24/7 technical support.
SILVER: Peak Internet
KITCHEN AND BATH DESIGN
GOLD: Aspen Interiors
741 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-2576, aspeninteriorsllc.com
With gold wins this year in this category and the Interior Designer category, Aspen Interiors was founded by Rebecca and Daniel Campbell. One Facebook reviewer gives the businss this praise, “Good honest trustworthy people who do wonderful work.”
SILVER: Tim Kulin Cabinetry & Mountain Aspen Granite
LANDSCAPE SERVICES
GOLD: Mountain High Creations
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 719-686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com
A gold winner in three categories — construction company, contractor and landscape services — Randy Railey’s Mountain High Creations is a Best of Teller favorite, for sure! He states on Facebook, “Let us help you create your very own personalized backyard paradise to enjoy with your family & friends!”
SILVER: Ground Control Inc.
LODGING
GOLD: Edgewood Inn
10975 Loy Creek Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-0845, edgewoodwp.com
A bed and breakfast and wedding venue with stunning mountain views, this property offers six distinctive rooms, including suites with private baths. One happy bride said this in a Google review, “My husband and I had our wedding here and it was perfect! We fell in love with the beautiful scenery and location, our family and friends loved it too! Dean went above and beyond for us.”
SILVER: Country Lodge
MARKETING AGENCY
GOLD: Connect Grafiks & Marketing
719-679-2626, connectgrafiks.com
A repeat gold winner! Says the website, Connect Grafiks & Marketing “is your premier Marketing Management solution. Let us keep in contact with your people for you! They will remember you and think of you first when others ask about referrals. We can take the little things off your plate so you can focus on what you are great at doing!”
SILVER: Hannah Sailer, Meadowlark Graphic Design
MASSAGE THERAPIST
GOLD: Gwen Switzer, Divide Therapeutic Massage
321 W. Henrietta Ave., Suite D, Woodland Park, 973-670-2566, dividetherapeuticmas.wixsite.com/website
Switzer, a massage therapist for three decades, offers many techniques of massage including Reiki Infused, Swedish, Shiatsu, hot stone, deep tissue, sport and pregnancy. She’s also a Reiki master and offers cupping therapy.
SILVER: ZenJen Massage Therapy
MORTGAGE COMPANY
GOLD: Benchmark Mortgage
517 S. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, 719-687-2112, benchmarkcolorado.com
Personal service, competitive rates and efficient loan processing are some of the qualities that make this company tops with Best of Teller voters. Branch Manager Diane Beaumont has more than 20 years’ experience as a mortgage professional. States a Facebook review, “Diane and her entire team were super easy to work with! Everything was done quickly and professionally”
SILVER: Primary Residential Mortgage
NONPROFIT
GOLD: Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis
Woodland Park, 719-315-5004
This nonprofit organization with a goal of “improving the world, one child at a time” raised $18,000 this year for scholarships thanks to the generous donations of Teller County residents. States a post on the group’s Facebook page, “We collect money for scholarship from various events like monthly Bingo and Taste of Grapes, and by donations from our club members at our weekly meetings and other activities and events.”
SILVER: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
OPTOMETRIST
GOLD: Dr. Thomas W. Cummings, Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
A Best of Teller gold winner since we launched the contest five years ago, Dr. Cummings is beloved by his patients. States a Google review, “I’ve been with Dr. Cummings over 20 years and I feel very comfortable trusting my vision to his care. He explains every option and answers all my questions. He’ll give you his honest opinion whether it benefits him or not. The staff are very friendly and professional.”
SILVER: Dr. James Lee, Colorado Eye Institute
PET GROOMING
GOLD: Blue’s Natural Pet Market & Dog Wash
773 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-686-6966, bluesnaturalpetmarket.com
Customers love the convenience of the self-service dog wash here. Choose from many wash options including the De-Skunk Wash and the Shed Out Wash. They supply the water, shampoo, towels, aprons, brushes and blow dryers and take care of the cleanup. Says one customer in a Google review, “I love having this dog wash up here in Woodland Park. Last time I took my dog in for a bath it was a great experience. Will be taking my boy here for regular washes. The staff is kind and lots of treats, food, and toys to choose from. I always get my dog a fun cookie after his bath and we both enjoy our time there.”
SILVER: Clearwater Grooming
PET SITTER
GOLD: Above the Clouds Pet Sitting
203 S. Boundary St., Woodland Park, 719-424-8246
Gold winner in both the dog trainer and pet sitter categories, Above the Clouds Pet Sitting is a Best of Teller favorite. Says one client about owner and operator Vanessa Ragsdale in a Facebook review, “I’m extremely thankful for Vanessa and her family for taking such great care of our pups! She always sends pictures and updates so you know your babies are happy and in good hands. I highly recommend Above the Clouds Pet Sitting!”
SILVER: Barb Nieswander, Doggie Kamp
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
GOLD: SERC Rehabilitation Center
406 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3767, sercrehab.com
A multiple-year gold winner, SERC (Spine and Extremity Rehabilitation Center) is a physical-therapist owned outpatient clinic. One happy patient said this in a Google review, “I have had need of SERC Rehap services several times in the past few years and gladly recommend them to everyone in need. These folks know their stuff and in my opinion perform miracles. In each case they had me at 100% or even better than before. They ROCK!”
SILVER: The Healing Spot Physical Therapy
PHYSICIAN
GOLD: Jennifer Gibson, Family Nurse Practioner, UCHealth Family Medicine — Woodland Park
16222 W. US 24, Suite 200, Woodland Park, 719-686-0878; uchealth.org/provider/jennifer-gibson-fnp-c-family-medicine
Gibson, a Woodland Park High School and UCCS graduate, started her career as an ER nurse. After earning her graduate degree in nursing, she brough her practice to her hometown. States a recent patient testimonial on the UCHealth website, “I like that Jennifer listens to my concerns. She has never pushed me into anything. Gives me info and explains what and why, and let’s me decide.”
SILVER: Liesl Wyka, Nurse Practitioner
PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
GOLD: Connect Grafiks & Marketing
719-679-2626, connectgrafiks.com
Owned by Sara Cripe, Connect Grafiks & Marketing takes Best of Teller gold in two categories (also see the entry for Marketing Agency). Cripe comes highly recommended by her clients. One states in a Facebook review, “Sara is absolutely amazing at what she does! She was able to deliver a gorgeous ad for me at just a moments notice. Sara is a strategic thinker and looks for both conventional and unconventional ways to elevate your business!”
SILVER: Perini & Associates
REAL ESTATE AGENT
GOLD: Lindsey Mannix, The Mannix Team with eXp Realty
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 719-480-8638, themannixteam.com
Best of Teller voters have ranked Lindsey Mannix tops in this category once again. One Facebook review states, “Lindsey is very pleasant to work with and knowledgeable in real estate matters, I will recommend her to others.”
SILVER: Debbie Railey, HomeSmart Realty
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
GOLD: The Mannix Team with eXp Realty
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 719-480-8638, themannixteam.com
Look no further if you are in the market to buy or sell your property! Lindsey and Tristan Mannix and their team of professionals are multiple-year gold winners in the Real Estate Company category.
SILVER: Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty
SENIOR SERVICE ORGANIZATION/CENTER
GOLD: Daybreak — An Adult Day Program
404 N. CO 67, Woodland Park, 719-687-3000, daybreakadp.com
DayBreak provides a home away from home for adult living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and those who have suffered a stroke or need minimal supervision and/or assistance. Since 2015, this adult daycare program has provided caregivers a needed respite. States the Facebook page, “DayBreak knows that full-time caregivers often need time for themselves — even if just for a few hours.”
SILVER: Teller Senior Coalition
SEPTIC SERVICE
GOLD: Alpine Septic
Woodland Park, 719-464-4845
A repeat Best of Teller gold winner! Alpine Septic offers services including drain cleaning, driveway sanding, septic tank installation.
SILVER: Absolute Septic
SHIPPING/PRINT COMPANY
GOLD: Andersen Pack N Ship
743 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-686-5577, andersenpacknship.com
Andersen Pack N Ship wants customers to “Consider us your ‘personal office’ for printing, copying, scanning, packaging, faxing and notary services,” states the website. One Google reviewer gave this praise, “Great friendly staff here. They are always accommodating and are super fast when I drop off packages for FedEx and UPS.”
SILVER: The UPS Store
SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
Woodland Park, 719-646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
When it snows in and around Woodland Park, Tip Top Tree is the place to call to get that snow off your driveway. Says the website, “We’re here to help. Schedule us or call us as needed to make all the snow in your way, go away.”
SILVER: Mike Johnstone
SPOT TO MEET THE LOCALS
GOLD: 110 Reserve
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8830
Our voters love to gather and socialize at 110 Reserve, either inside at the well-appointed bar or outdoors on the ample patio. Said one reviewer on Google, “Solid bar/restaurant with a great indoor and outdoor area. Staff is attentive (note that they are fully staffed) and ownership is present. Drinks are solid and the food is very good. My wife and I have enjoyed several of their special events. A must if in Woodland Park.”
SILVER: BierWerks
TATTOO SHOP
GOLD: Academy Star Tattoo Co.
500 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8181
Those looking for a professionally done, lasting tattoo go to Academy Star, where owner Cam Brooks has been creating body art for 40 years. One customer sums up her positive experience in a Facebook review, “My tattoos always heal and look beautifully done, I will not go anywhere else! Cam does amazing work!”
SILVER: Above the Clouds Tattoo
THERAPY/COACHING
GOLD: Essentially Fit Life and Wellness Coaching
Using faith, fitness and natural wellness coaching education, owner Susie Bradley encourages her clients to live their “oolalife.” Her website states, “Oola is a work derived from ‘ooh-la-la’ and means an epiphany moment and a state of awesomeness when your life is balanced and growing. It is a lifestyle and not a destination.”
SILVER: Outside Rein LLC
TITLE COMPANY
GOLD: Empire Title of Woodland Park
350 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 719-686-9888, etcos.com
A multiple-year gold winner, Empire Title was founded in 2003 and specializes in solving title problems and “maximizing opportunities for transactions to close,” states the website. The company also has locations in Colorado Springs and Cañon City.
SILVER: First American Title
VETERINARIAN
GOLD: Dr. David Volz, The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9406, animalclinicofwoodlandpark.com
Known for his expertise in challenging cases and his caring nature, Dr. David Volz has won Best of Teller gold several times. Said one longtime client in a Google review, “Dr Volz and his staff are wonderful. I walked in with my three Aussies for check ups and they helped make it all smooth and easy ... Our dogs have been patients for six years and we have always felt good about the care they receive.”
SILVER: Dr. Kevin Conrad, Woodland Veterinary Clinic
WASTE REMOVAL COMPANY
GOLD: Teller County Waste
1000 S. West St., Woodland Park, 719-686-7517, tellercountywaste.com
A gold winner once again this year, Teller County Waste offers commercial and residential trash services and services contractors and residents for construction jobs or residential cleanups in Teller County, Southern Douglas County, Northern Fremont County, Western El Paso County and Park County. “Highly recommend Teller County Waste for all of your waste management needs!” writes one satisfied customer in a Facebook review.
SILVER: Waste Management
WINDOW CLEANING
GOLD: Baumerts Window Cleaning
162 Hunting Horn Lane, Divide, 719-482-4396, baumertswindowcleaning.com
A multiple-year gold winner! Michael Baumert started this window cleaning business in 2017 and has grown it to include pressure washing, screen replacement and gutter cleaning. One Google reviewer said: “Michael and his team showed up at our Indian Creek house and cleaned our windows faster than the last service, and with a much higher quality, both inside and out. He and his team were friendly and really did a great job.
SILVER: Joseph Buck