BAKERY
GOLD: Baking With Grace
Woodland Park, 719-344-4505, facebook.com/BakingwithGrace1
For the second year in a row, Baking with Grace takes the gold! Owner Anna Hummel makes colorful and creative specialty cakes in all kinds of themes for all occasions, as well as cupcakes and cake balls. Said one happy customer in a Facebook review, “Anna made a whole bunch of delicious treats for my baby shower (both regular and gluten-free) and everything was beautiful and SO delicious. Each treat got lots of compliments for their beauty and flavor.”
SILVER: WildFlour Baking Company
BAR
GOLD: 110 Reserve
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8830
The sign outside 110 Reserve sums it up “Beer, Wine, Cocktails & Fun.” The fun includes noshes that go well with drinks, such as a charcuterie board and a hummus platter. Whether you’re looking to relax on the patio at an umbrella table or cozy up to the bar for a libation, 110 Reserve is the downtown hotspot you’re looking for.
SILVER: Rhapsody Bar
BBQ
GOLD: Peak View BBQ Smoke & Tap House
1139 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-6998, peakviewsmokehouse.com
No matter what your barbecue craving is, you’ll find it at Peak View. There’s brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, and even beef burger with pulled pork or brisket on top (the Double Down Burger). And you can pair your meat entree with a choice of sides and a nice cold beer (there are several on tap). It’s easy to see why Peak View is tops with our voters.
SILVER: Phil’s Pig Out BBQ
BREWERY
GOLD: BierWerks Brewery
121 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-8100, bierwerks.com
This microbrewery is a Best of Teller gold winner once again. Voters love the craft beer selection, German style Bratwurst, friendly service and ambiance that includes a patio with a view. If you’re looking for a light summer refreshment on a hot day, try the Radler – half lemon soda and half Helles Munich Style Blonde Lager, brewed right here.
SILVER: Paradox Beer Company
BURGER
GOLD: Russ’ Place
52 County Road 5, Divide, 719-687-5599,
The answer to the question “Where’s the best burger around?” is found at Russ’ Place. It’s a casual spot where you can bring the kids and enjoy the sunny patio or grab a seat at the bar to watch the game. One Yelp reviewer gave this praise, “If there was an option for 10 stars, I would give it. We go to Russ’s several times a year but we made a special trip up with friends visiting from Texas. You can’t go wrong with the burgers, by far the best I’ve had. Buns are made in-house as well as their beer batter.”
SILVER: Judge’s Char Grill
COFFEE AND TEA SHOP
GOLD: CAFE LEO
320 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-6670, cafe-leo.business.site
The “LEO” stands for “love each other,” and the locals and drive-through-town crowd alike love this little cafe on Woodland Park’s main drag. It’s won the gold for all five years of the Best of Teller contest. Stop in for a latte or cup of tea and one of their baked cinnamon buns or homemade Pop Tarts. Gluten free and vegan pastry options are also available.
SILVER: Coffee Cottage
DELI
GOLD: Joanie’s Deli and Bakery
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
They use Boar’s Head meats and cheeses and fresh bread (gluten-free available, too) for whatever deli sandwich you crave. “If you’re not sure what to try for lunch, take a chance with a staff selected sandwich, the Southwestern, made with rotisserie chicken, avodaco, bacon, spicy mayo and pepper Jack cheese. We swear you won’t regret it,” states the website. There are also all the deli sides you seek, including coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad and cucumber salad.
SILVER: City Market
FOOD TRUCK
GOLD: Thai Good Eats
Woodland Park, 719-325-6528, thaigoodeats.com
A gold winner two years in a row! Folks love the food truck Danielle Bowers launched in 2017 — so much she’s expanding to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the summer of 2022. Catering is offered while the finishing touches are put on the space at 102 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. They will have Bowers’ famous Thai BBQ, Vietnamese Pho, Mango Sticky Ride, wings and more on the menu.
SILVER: Margaret’s Munchies
HAPPY HOUR
GOLD: 110 Reserve
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8830
Yearning for a well-made cocktail after a long day? 110 Reserve’s bartenders know how to whip up a tasty drink. “A great hangout spot in Woodland Park where you find a cold beer and some great food. Kids and Fido won’t get run over by the traffic and you can chill with a mountain view while enjoying some tunes! Perfect ... just Perfect!” says one reviewer on Yelp.
SILVER: Rhapsody Bar
ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT
GOLD: Mountain View Yogurt Plus
222 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6676, mountain-view-yogurt-plus.business.site
This is the place to enjoy one of the several flavors of “froyo” with your choice of toppings with the family in downtown Woodland Park. It’s also known for its Boba Tea and hot dog selection! “My husband took my daughter and I for a mini date to get some frozen yogurt. This place is so cute, beyond friendly and enjoyable. The atmosphere alone is worth going,” one customer wrote in a Google review.
SILVER: Donut Mill
IRISH FOOD
GOLD: McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-686-7703, mcgintyswoodovenpub.net
When it comes to Irish food in Teller County, none can compare to McGinty’s. The menu includes Irish-inspired entrees such as Guinness Meat Pie and McDonough’s Fish Fry (Note: only available Friday and Saturday). Wrote one Google reviewer, “Best fish and chips I’ve had in Colorado. The haddock is perfectly batter dipped and fried. The classic New England clam chowder has big chunks of clams and is a perfect consistency. Service was warm and friendly as you’d expect in an Irish pub and prices are more than fair. If you’re passing through, don’t miss this place.”
NO SILVER
ITALIAN DISH AT A RESTAURANT
GOLD: AJ’s American Pizzeria
751 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-4505, enjoyajspizza.com
The gold winner five years’ running, AJ’s is in the midst of expanding to a new location, expected to open at US 24 and Laurel Street in early 2023. For now, stop by Gold Hill Place South for your favorite Italian dish, be that oven-baked pasta with your choice of red or white sauce and fresh garlic bread sticks or, like the name suggests, a pizza!
Offers a wide variety of toppings and can customize the pizza of your dreams. Or you can opt for a specialty pie such as the High Mountain BBQ, topped with barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, cheddar and mozzarella. You’ll want the large ($18.99). “Some of the best pizza I’ve ever had!” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer on Facebook.
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Bar & Grill
LUNCH SPECIAL AT A RESTAURANT
GOLD: Fusion Japan
765 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-2228
Arrive hungry, because Fusion Japan’s lunch special comes with a lot of food: entree, fried rice, Hibachi Soup and and egg roll — all for about $7 or $8. Or choose the Hibachi lunch entrees, with meat, soup, salad, vegetables and rice for about $1 more. One recent reviewer said this on Facebook, “Awesome every time! This is our regular family spot, everyone is helpful and the food is delicious.”
SILVER: 110 Reserve
PIZZA
GOLD: AJ’s American Pizzeria
751 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-4505, enjoyajspizza.com
Owner Aron Melvick says the customer favorite is The Classic Pizza, with pepperoni, ham, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms and onions, is the most popular pizza on the menu. One customer commented on a Tripadvisor review, “This was the best pizza! My daughter and I were starved after a morning hike and wanted something besides trail or fast food. We picked up a pizza from AJs and ate the whole thing on the way to our afternoon adventure.”
SILVER: Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
GOLD: 110 Reserve
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8830
With a beer garden, firepit and spectacular view of Pikes Peak, 110 Reserve is designed to be gathering place in Woodland Square. “This is my FAVORITE place in Woodland Park! Grab a delicious ‘small plate’ and the best Old Fashioned around a firepit and take in the scenery during the day or enjoy the seasonal lights adorning the patio, etc., at night. Pam, the owner is delightful and so caring toward her visitors!” states a Google review.
SILVER: Fiesta Mexicana
RESTAURANT: ASIAN
GOLD: Fusion Japan
765 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-2228
A multiple-year gold winner, Fusion Japan is Teller voters’ go-to spot for Thai, Japanese, sushi, curry, Hibachi or hot pot specialties. On Yelp, one reviewer said, “The food is exquisite! This is a quote from my 9-year-old son. He loved the Lion King roll and chicken fried rice. It is also great for gluten-free!”
SILVER: Fortune Dragon
RESTAURANT: BREAKFAST
GOLD: Hungry Bear
111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-5912, hungrybearcolorado.com
Hungry Bear has won this category for all five years of the Best of Teller contest. The menu here devotes three pages to breakfast, which is served all day. Pancakes are a menu favorite, and varieties include honey and nut, cranberry, banana, berry, buckwheat, granola, Kansas corn and good ol’ buttermilk. And all the egg dishes are cooked in drawn butter for extra flavor. “Hands down, the best place to eat in Woodland Park for breakfast!” wrote one reviewer on the Facebook page.
SILVER: Grandmother’s Kitchen
RESTAURANT: DINER
GOLD: Hungry Bear
111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-5912, hungrybearcolorado.com
Hungry Bear has also ranked as the top diner for every year of this contest. In addition to the fan-favorite breakfast foods, there are burgers, burritos and banana splits — oh my! States one review on Tripadvisor, “We have usually eaten breakfast here but the other day we stopped for lunch. The chili is some of the best I’ve eaten and the hamburger was delicious. The Hungry Bear is more then pancakes and breakfast food.”
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Bar & Grill
RESTAURANT: FINE DINING
GOLD: Swiss Chalet of Woodland Park
19263 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
Don’t forget to make a reservation, as Best of Teller voters love dining at “The Swiss.” Dine fireside in the cozy dining room or al fresco on the flower-bedecked patio and enjoy dinner entrees including Veal Zurich with Spaetzle and Rack of Lamb with Blackberri Demi. A recent Google review states, “We had a wonderful, unique dining experience and really enjoyed the jaeger schnitzel. The menu offers superb dining, and the service was excellent. A meal at Swiss Chalet is to be savored.”
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Bar & Grill
RESTAURANT: IN A CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy’s The Steakhouse
223 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 719-689-2909, broncobillyscasino.com/the-steakhouse
As of presstime, The Steakhouse was closed for renovations. But when it’s up and running again, you can bet a good meal on this steakhouse, beloved by our readers. “Nice place to go if you want a quiet evening or even romantic night out. Food is always made to order and fresh,” states a 2022 Google review.
SILVER: Baja Billy’s Restaurant & Cantina
RESTAURANT: MEXICAN
GOLD: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
A gold winner once again, Fiesta Mexicana is a family restaurant that offers authentic Mexican cuisine and delicous margaritas. “Our reputation of serving the best Mexican food in Woodland Park, CO, as well as the largest portions is well known,” states the restaurant’s website. An enthusiastic reviewer on Facebook says, “We love this restaurant! Quality food & drink, staff is excellent and prices reasonable. Atmosphere is inviting!”
SILVER: Serrano’s Mexican Bar & Grill
RESTAURANT: STEAK
GOLD: Swiss Chalet of Woodland Park
19263 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
A multiple-year gold winner. Best of Teller voters love the mouth-watering steak options at Swiss Chalet, which include Filet Mignon with Bernaise, Tournedos of Beef, Au Porvre, and Grilled Ribeye Steak with Onion Rings. “Amazing! The ribeye and prime rib was amazing. Oh, and the chocolate cake. 10/10!” raved one Google reviewer.
SILVER: Bronco Billy’s The Steakhouse
SANDWICH SHOP
GOLD: Joanie’s Deli and Bakery
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
Looking for the “Best Sandwiches Above the Clouds”? Joanie’s Deli has ‘em. Deli sandwiches, wraps, grilled sandwiches, and a House Favorite Cajun Shrimp Po Boy. States a recent post on their Facebook page, “Lunch at Joanie’s isn’t about getting just a sandwich. We strive to bring you fresh ingredients and craft each meal with love, deliciousness, and creativity. We serve each sandwich like we are serving our family and friends.”
SILVER: Jimmy John’s