ADVENTURE COMPANY
GOLD: Lutheran Valley Retreat
793 Ellison Road (PO Box 9042), Florissant, 719-687-3560, lvr.org
Adventures abound at this retreat and summer camp open year round. States a post on its Facebook page, “There are so many fun things to do at this retreat, including zombie-zipline, target shooting at the on-site gun range, hands-on defensive training, horse back riding, fly fish training, and so much more!” LVR also offers rafting, mountain biking, backpacking, camping and rock climbing outings.
SILVER: Great Outdoors Adventures
ARTIST/GALLERY
GOLD: Reserve Our Gallery
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park, 719-401-2301, reserveourgallery.com
Opened in May 2021, this showcase for artists in downtown Woodland Park has quickly become a local favorite. Owned by artist Gayle Gross, the gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Don’t miss the monthly galas that feature drinks, food and music — and, of course, art! — at no cost to attendees.
SILVER: Grace Wyka Art
CAMPGROUND
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 Colorado 67, Divide, 719-687-2366, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller
No wonder folks love the campground in this state park — there are 136 campsites, “each with a picnic table and fire ring,” states the website. These campsites range from basic walk-in sites to those with electricity and tent pads. Also available are handicapped designated, backcountry and equestrian sites. Amenities including a playground, coin-operated showers and laundry, and vault toilets are available at the Camper Services Building (summer only).
SILVER: Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area
CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy’s Casino
233 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 719-689-2142, broncobillyscasino.com
A repeat gold winner, Bronco Billy’s is a favorite amongst Courier readers when it comes to playing the slot machines, partaking in table games and sports betting. “Let us be your first introduction to what a true experience is like for casinos in Colorado,” states the website.
SILVER: Wildwood Casino
FESTIVAL OR SPECIAL EVENT
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
Memorial Park, 117 Center St., Woodland Park, 719-400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com
Since 1990, the farmers market in Woodland Park has been bringing fresh produce and local products to Teller County. Now in its 32nd year, the mission continues Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 3 through Sept. 30 in Memorial Park.
SILVER: Symphony Above the Clouds
HIKE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 Colorado 67, Divide, 719-687-2366, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller
With over 5,000 acres and 50 miles of hiking trails, Mueller State Park is a go-to escape to nature for Teller County residents and visitors. States the website, “Visitors can enjoy year-round recreational opportunities including camping, picnicking, trail use, fishing and nature studies. Winter activities include sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.” It’s also a popular wildlife watching area.
SILVER: Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
MUSEUM
GOLD: Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center
201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, 719-686-1820, rmdrc.com
The hourlong tours included with the price of admission are fun and educational for kids and adults alike. Walk amongst fossil skeletons of dinosaurs, prehistoric marine reptiles, pterosaurs and fish of North America’s late Cretaceous period and see a working fossil lab. Writes one reviewer on the museum’s Facebook page, “My boys love this place! Since moving here we’ve been there multiple times and have brought others along. They host an amazing Scout day too!”
SILVER: Cripple Creek District Museum and Information Center
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
Memorial Park, 117 Center St., Woodland Park, 719-400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com
A beloved summer Friday tradition in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park. Fresh produce is a big draw for shoppers at the market, where vendors offer a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables, and more!
SILVER: Woodland Park’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
PHOTOGRAPHER
GOLD: Shedding Shots Photography
Woodland Park, 719-433-6027, sheddingshotsphotography.com
A repeat winner! Owner Brook Huffington is a Teller County native. Whether you’re looking for a professional portrait of your high school senior, maternity or newborn photos, wedding or engagement photos, or family portraits, this mom of three has you covered. On her website, she says “Photography fills my soul. It’s the pause button to life, keeping memories that often fade faster than we would like.”
SILVER: Cindy Valade, CVImages
PLACE TO COOL OFF IN THE SUMMER
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
Memorial Park, 117 Center St., Woodland Park, 719-400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com
Get to the market early on summer Fridays for an escape from the heat. And if you’re coming from down the Pass, remember it’s typically several degrees cooler in Woodland Park. New this year are demonstrations, including raptors from rescue organizations and gardening tips from the Teller County Cooperative Extension.
SILVER: Woodland Aquatic Center
PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC
GOLD: Rhapsody
121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-776-9311, rhapsodybar.com
This popular watering hole and venue for musical performers will have changed hands by the time this magazine is published. Said the owners in a Facebook post, “We have been so lucky over the past couple years ... we have heard incredible music, met wonderful people, and created a community like no other. Thank you to everyone who has made Rhapsody possible!” Look for for the new Red Diamond Gastro Pub, soon to come to this downtown Woodland Park spot.
SILVER: Woodland Park Farmers Market
TALENT AGENCY
GOLD: Range Talent Group
Woodland Park, 719-225-2808, facebook.com/rangetalentgroup
This talent agency represents youth and adult actors, models and speakers.
SILVER: It’s a tie! Animas Productions and Great Outdoor Adventures
THEATER
GOLD: Gold Hill Theatres
615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3555, goldhilltheatres.com
Depending on which kind of theater you’re looking for, you’ll find it with our readers’ picks in this category. If it’s a movie theater you seek, Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park is the venue of choice in Teller County. One Facebook reviewer said, “Super cute and small, very clean and updated seating.” For a live theater production, head to Cripple Creek’s Butte Theater.
SILVER: The Butte Theater
THINGS TO DO WITH KIDS
GOLD: Camp and hike
tellerlinks.com, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller, fs.usda.gov/psicc
Teller County is filled with beautiful spots for camping and hiking adventures with your entire family.
SILVER: Memorial Park
WEDDING VENUE
GOLD: The Edgewood Inn
10975 Loy Creek Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-0845, edgewoodwp.com
This bed-and-breakfast boasts stunning views of Pikes Peak — the perfect backdrop for a wedding. On the website, one reviewer wrote, “Our wedding went off without a single snag. Dean & Kathy made our families feel so comfortable and we were all one big family by the end. This is the most beautiful venue we have ever seen, and all of our guests thought so, too!”
SILVER: TihsreeD Lodge Wedding and Event Venue
WEEKEND DRIVE
GOLD: Colorado 67 to Cripple Creek
If you’re looking for a scenic drive, just hop on Highway 67 in either direction and enjoy the stunning mountain views.
SILVER: Colorado 67 North past Deckers